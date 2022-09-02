Chrishell Stause Buries Selling Sunset Co-Star: You're Fake and You're Desperate!

Not one single iota.

Chrishell Stause is not holding back.

On Wednesday, Stause posted a pair of Instagram Stories, both of which called out an unnamed cast member on Selling Sunset for what she described as a “transparent” effort to get more time on camera.

She did so amid shooting on Season 6 of the Netflix reality show.

Chrishell Stause attends the “Moulin Rouge” Los Angeles Opening Night Performance at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on June 30, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow,” the real estate agent star wrote to open these missives, which featured a beachside home backdrop and clown emojis.

“That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it.”

To whom is Stause referring?

She never says — but the Netflix personality claims she can back up everything she has said with hard evidence.

“Screenshots have been archived for this very moment,” Stause continued in a follow-up message.

“Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now—not before—when you have a camera crew around you.

“I hate fake [poop emoji]. If you want camera time—JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle.”

Stause formerly starred on Days of Our Lives and briefly dated her boss, Jason Oppenheim, late last year.

Chrishell went on as follows:

“But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you.

“You guys are smart.

“I think you will see who is need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins.”

In early August, Netflix announced that two new (but also familiar) faces would be joining the Oppenheim brokerage for both seasons six and seven: Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

We can’t say whether or not Stause is trashing either of these additions.

She’s NOT, however, saying anything negative about Christine Quinn.

The long-time Selling Sunset star said this month that she’s done with the show and, therefore, has not been filming Season 6.

I’m a whole personality,” Tiesi, who recently welcomed a baby with Nick Cannon, told People Magazine in August about what she expects to bring to the series.

“For anyone that’s followed me, they know I’m a hate it or love it kind of gal. I’m definitely bringing my full personality.

“It’s gonna be a whole show, from fashion to drama.”

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for season 6 of Selling Sunset… but it has renewed the program for Season 6 and Season 7.

