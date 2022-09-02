Big Brother Recap: Did Kyle Get Evicted Following Problematic Comments?

It’s been a shocking week inside the Big Brother house, culminating in Kyle being sent to the block for comments about the POC players teaming up.

The broader issue with Kyle was that he didn’t admit to the behavior when he was on the spot.

He said as much to Brittany when he grilled her for telling people. He even lied that he hadn’t mentioned the Cookout alliance.

BIG BROTHER Thursday, September 1, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Kyle Capener. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

In a flashback, we got to see the conversation play out in its entirety. The editing was crafty, showcasing these conversations that had previously only been hinted at on the show.

As the houseguests tried to comprehend Kyle’s behavior, he turned to Terrance and Monte to explain his thought process.

He said he recognized that everyone in the Cookout alliance had a “why” for playing the game and that he had identified that “why” in the POC still in the house.

BIG BROTHER Thursday, August 18, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Kyle Capener. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

It was a shocking scene, but at least Kyle finally started to understand the magnitude of his actions.

Terrance was most upset at Kyle because Joseph was sent home last week due to Kyle’s lies.

Monte was upset because he and Kyle walked into the house together, and there was an immediate bond between them.

Monte opened up to Kyle about cutting ties with friends because of their racism.

Michael Bruner, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While many reality series would have severed all ties with a contestant like Kyle, Big Brother elected to keep him in the house.

The episode was filled with conversations about race as Kyle went from denying his behavior to apologizing and seemingly wanting to learn from it.

Given the number of blackouts on the live feeds this week, it’s hard to tell whether we’re being given a true reflection of what happened in the house.

The series has largely avoided showing Kyle’s comments, which has not gone down well on social media. There’s no reason to protect Kyle.

For a series that boasts that it brings people from all walks of life together, it sure likes to gaslight its audience into thinking the villains are the heroes.

Terrance Higgins, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It makes you wonder how this season would be received without a live feed.

Then there’s the Michael and Brittany of it all. The timing of them coming clean about Kyle feels more like a game move.

Brittany was on the block, and their number one, Taylor, was also in danger. Thankfully, Terrance, Monte, and Turner were aware of that.

Terrance called the pair out during a house meeting. Brittany said this wouldn’t benefit her game, but she did understand the optics of the timing.

They both apologized, but something tells me the delay in telling the truth will come back to bite them.

At the Veto meeting, Kyle was put on the block when Michael saved Brittany.

BIG BROTHER Thursday, September 1, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Kyle Capener. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

As expected, Kyle was evicted by a vote of 5-0.

The game is at quite the tipping point. Many people are upset at Michael and Brittany, meaning they could be targeted if they don’t win the Head of Household.

Then again, a double eviction is coming up, so the game may shift significantly.

Big Brother continues Sundays at 8 p.m. on CBS.