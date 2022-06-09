Kim Kardashian: I'm Obsessed With Pete Davidson! He Makes Me So F--king Horny!

Hopefully, Kanye West isn't watching the the first season of The Kardashians.

As you're probably aware, Ye is not a fan of Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

And while Pete has yet to appear on the show, it's obvious that he was very much on Kim's mind during filming.

In fact, Kim's been pretty much gushing about Pete at every opportunity.

Last week, Kim revealed that she was DTF when she met Pete, irresistibly drawn to his famous BDE.

(Those are "down to f--k" and "big dick energy" for the uninitiated.)

On this week's episode, Kimberly opened up about the earliest days of her relationship with Pete, and it seems that she quickly went from DTF to RFLTR ("ready for a longterm relationship").

"So Pete and I have been dating for a few months, we're doing really, really good. Pete said 'I'm gonna grow on you, just wait.' He knew," Kim explained in a confessional segment.

"I give it four months in and you're gonna be obsessed.' And I was like, 'Okay, we'll see.'"

Obviously, Kim is head-over-heels for the guy, but she became curiously tight-lipped when a producer asked if she's in love with Pete.

"Um, I don't know if it's any of your business," she replied.

Apparently Kim's not ready for that convo!

But she is ready to talk about what a stand-up dude Pete is.

And while she was previously married to a billionaire, it seems that Kim enjoys living a simpler life with Pete.

"Pete is such a good, good person. I can't even explain it. He has the best heart and always thinks of the small things," she said in a confessional.

"One time, Pete was like, 'Babe, let's go get some ice cream at Thrifty [the ice cream shop located inside California Rite-Aid locations] and I was like, 'Oh my god, you are making me so f---ing horny.' Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life," Kim continued.

Yes, it seems that Kim is more easy to please than one might expect of one of the world's most famous women.

But that doesn't mean her time with Pete has been all smooth sailing.

"I just want a drama-free life and it's like, there's always headlines, this and this and this," Kim told a group of her friends later in the episode.

"Even if there are things that are inaccurate, it's not like I can get out there and say, 'Hey, this is wrong, this is wrong,' at the end of the day, that'll just be another story and another thing," she continued.

Kim later explained that she doesn't want anyone "to be subjected to public scrutiny just because we're dating."

She added that Pete "knows what he's getting himself into, obviously," but notes that she was still hoping to "minimize any tabloid drama."

Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Kim has much cause to be concerned.

We're sure there are downsides to being involved in such a high-profile relationship.

But it seems that when it comes to dating Kim, Pete is 100 percent willing to take the bad with the good!