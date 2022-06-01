Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt: Expecting Baby #2!

Even though The Hills: New Beginnings was canceled, life goes on for the cast.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are many things, but they were also two of the most infamous yet iconic participants in the revival -- and the original show.

Now, they have some exciting news.

Heidi and Spencer are expecting their second child.

Heidi Montag spoke to People on Wednesday, June 1 to confirm that she is pregnant.

The 35-year-old reality star and her husband, 38-year-old Spencer Pratt, are already parents.

Their son, Gunner Stone, was born four years ago.

It is no secret that Heidi and Spencer have been hoping to expand their family.

In fact, she has opened up about their journey to conceive Baby #2.

Their efforts were not immediately successful, leading Heidi to at times wonder if Gunner would be an only child.

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," Heidi previously shared.

One of those things was eating, and we wish that we were making this up for a two-months-late April Fools Day post, the heart of a bison.

"It's a great source of nutrients!" Heidi gushed. "I have felt incredible on this diet."

"A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had," Heidi raved.

"Also now I've been taking the supplements called 'Her Package' from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle," she claimed.

In January, she also opened up more directly with fans about the efforts to conceive.

"I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another," Heidi admtited to her Instagram followers.

"I am trusting God's plan," she affirmed.

"And if we only have one," Heidi shared, "I am so thankful for this miracle!"

It is not exactly a surprise to hear that Heidi down was spotted chowing down on bison heart, and not because it's a common tool for conception.

She and Spencer are known .. dare we say, notorious ... for pursuing alternative means of achieving their goals.

Crystals. We're talking about crystals.

More than a decade ago, the two spent some of the last of their initial reality TV fortune on massive, expensive crystals that were meant to bring them wealth.

Obviously, they have both grown and matured a great deal since then.

Burning through an 8-digit fortune is a wakeup call if we've ever heard of one, and fortunately, it doesn't look like they broke the bank on bovine organs.

Speaking of crystals, however, many could not help but notice Gunner's middle name when he was born.

Gunner Stone. It's actually kind of subtle.

Hey, they could have been more on the nose about it and named him Jim Stone.

What's Baby #2's future name? Several people have joked that it will be "Crystal," but we're not sure.

Looking at Heidi's unorthodox conception diet, another name comes to mind.

What if Heidi and Spencer name Baby #2 ... Hart? Actually a pretty great name.