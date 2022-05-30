Kaeleigh Holt, Josh Duggar’s Ex-Girlfriend, Breaks Silence on 12-Year Prison Sentence

Kaeleigh Holt dated Josh Duggar back when the pair were 14 years old.

She appeared on the Duggar Family’s 2006 TLC special, 16 Children and Moving In (a precursor to 19 Kids and Counting) and her name made the social media rounds a few months ago because her mother, Bobye Holt, testified in December at Josh Duggar's sexual abuse trial.

Bobye Holt testifed at the time for the prosection.

And the testimoney she gave was damning in nature to Josh, as Bobye recalled the time Duggar confessed to her that he had molested his sisters as a young teenager.

This brings us to last week, and Josh Duggar getting sentenced to over 12 years in prison for illegally downloading graphic photos of minors to his workplace computer.

In response to this outcome, Kaeleigh Holt took to Instagram and shared some thoughts on what she deemed to be the "final piece of the puzzle."

“My biggest thoughts go out to all the victims,” wrote Holt.

“Even though for us it might be a little bit of closure for all of us that are on the outside, but it’s gonna be life long for them, for Josh’s kids.”

Kaeleigh went on to say that she realized Josh and Anna Duggar's daughter, Mackynzie, is 12 years old and seven months old, which is "exactly what [Josh’s] sentencing was."

She found this to be “oddly significant.”

“He’s gonna be gone for half of her life,” Kaeleigh wrote, adding:

“Those kids don’t deserve that kind of father and it’s gonna be life-long therapy for them, and I hope they get it.”

According to Bobye Holt, her daughter was being groomed to marry Josh someday -- until the family learned of Josh's molestation scandal and backed out of the deal.

That's quite the bullet Kaeleigh dodged, huh?

“I just encourage you that when you guys stop and think about this sentencing today -- or years down the road -- that you guys think about the kids and the victims and pray for them, cause it’s gonna be lasting for them,” she concluded last week.

“It’s not going to be something they forget over a 12-year span like us...

"This is a very, very hard day. [A] very, very hard day for them.”

Along with Holt, other members of Josh's family spoke out in the wake of his sentencing.

For example, Jill Dillard, and her husband, Derick, posted a response on their website:

The last several weeks and months have been difficult emotionally. Yesterday was another one of those hard days. We are neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it’s finally over.

The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities.

Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity.

This message concluded:

Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior.

It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again.

Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend.

If for nothing else, the notoriety of this case has hopefully contributed to the deterrence of potential offenders and will help protect children by decreasing the demand for CSAM.

We continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can.

Elsewhere, Jason Duggar opened up about the sentencing:

In my opinion, Judge Timothy L. Brooks was fair in his ruling giving Josh a sentence that would be considered below the median for the crimes he has committed.

My heart is grieved over the choices my brother has made, his actions do not reflect that of a Christian believer and have doubtlessly defamed my Lord and Saviors name!

Joshua's poor decisions have greatly effected those around him, in particular his wife, seven children and our family as a whole.

Jason wrapped up his statement by saying he can't fully turn his back on a relative:

With that said, I will never stop loving my brother, regardless of what he does, just as my savior has forgiven me so I have forgiven my brother of his wrongdoings!

My prayer is that God will use this circumstance to truly humble him and bring about a true change in his life!