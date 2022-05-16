Amy Duggar Lashes Out at Michelle: Stop Defending Josh! He's a Child Molester!

In nine days time, Josh Duggar will be sentenced in connection with his conviction on child pornography charges back in December of 2021.

As is customary in cases like this, Josh's friends and family have written letters to the judge urging him to be lenient in his sentencing.

And the letters from Josh's wife, mother, and neighbors shed a great deal of light on how he's viewed by those closest to him.

Amazingly, being a convicted predator doesn't seem to have damaged Josh's standing among his loved ones.

The Duggars are as delusional as ever, and insiders say Anna still believes Josh was framed.

Meanwhile, Michelle Duggar wrote to the judge about how good Josh is with money, as though that somehow lessens the suffering of his many victims.

Thankfully, not every Duggar is blind to the atrocities that Josh has committed and the devastation that he's caused.

Amy Duggar celebrated when Josh was found guilty, and now, she's made it clear to his followers that she hopes he'll receive the maximum penalty for his crimes.

“First of all Josh is funny, charismatic, kind and all the things my aunt [Michelle] listed in the letter,” Amy tweeted over the weekend.

“But there’s a sinister side. A side to him that makes your skin crawl. You can’t ignore what he did years ago, and what he was caught looking at! Are they delusional?” she asked, echoing the sentiments of many of the family's critics.

“I will continue to shine a light in the most darkest areas. Please just pray that Josh Duggar will be given the ultimate sentence. 20+ years.”

From there, Amy turned her attention to Anna, reminding the long-suffering wife that Josh was never faithful -- that he carried on affairs and patronized sex workers long before he was arrested.

"Dear Anna, How can you call your husband loyal and faithful? Did you forget his Ashley Madison account? Danica Dillon?" she asked, referring to the former prostitute who claims she was assaulted by Josh.

"Did you forget he has had a huge porn addiction for years? No loving, honest, committed husband would ever disrespect their wife like that."

Amy went on to remind her followers that predators often maintain the facade of respectable pillars of their communities.

"Abusers are not all shady men lurking in alleyways," she wrote.

"They are amongst your friends, classmates, coworkers, family, etc…they are sociable, well-liked, charismatic, charming even, making it that much more important to act accordingly when outed," Anna continued.

"Wake up people. Stop living in denial."

Anna's mother, Deanna Duggar, was similarly outraged by the letters from Josh's wife and mother, and she made her views clear in a scathing Instagram post:

“I am angry, hurt and just can’t even hardly believe the stupidity of some people!!!!” Deanna wrote on Instagram, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

Deanna went on to slam the situation as “absolutely sickening.”

She even apologized for the fact that she and Amy ever appeared on TV “with those people.”

Anna and Deanna's fury is justified by the content of the letters, which make no mention of Josh's crimes, and instead argue that he should be let out of jail simply because he spends time with his kids and saves his money.

"Joshua has a tender heart and he is compassionate toward others," Michelle Duggar wrote.

"Joshua has always been a positive and upbeat person," she continued.

"He is wise financially — saving money for the future and purposing not to go into debt. He is a good provider for his family, working diligently and thinking of creative ways to support and take care of his wife and children. He is also generous and shares his resources with others in need."

The judge also received letters from Josh's innocent young victims and their outraged parents.

“I can find no words to express the fury I feel at those who participate in this evil or my scorn for any attempt to minimize the responsibility by feeble claims that the crime was ‘victimless,’" the parent wrote.

"My daughter is a real person. She was horribly victimized to provide this source of ‘entertainment.’ She is exploited anew each and every time an image of her suffering is copied, traded or sold.”

“Don’t you know no one should do that to a little girl! Don’t you know it hurts!” that parent's child wrote.

Josh is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25.

Hopefully, his appearance in court will be the last time he leaves his cell for a very, very long time.