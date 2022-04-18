Tori Roloff Quashes Childbirth Rumors: Yes, I'm STILL Pregnant!

Just last week, Little People, Big World fans wondered if Tori Roloff had already given birth.

The signs were there, including the possible due date and a conspicuous lack of updates by the beloved reality star.

Over the weekend, however, Tori found a tasteful way to ask fans to calm down.

She is still expecting, and got to celebrate a peaceful holiday weekend with her family.

Tori and Zach Roloff, like most of their extended family and like millions of Americans, are Christians and celebrated Easter on Sunday.

They marked the holiday with four-year-old Jackson and two-year-old Lilah.

As the photos made clear, Tori is not holding a baby in her arms because her uterus continues to do that job -- she is still pregnant.

With the childbirth rumors quashed, we can go about enjoying the rest of what she had to share.

Tori wore a long and flowing dress, one that ensured that her massive baby bump could not be missed.

She glowed with pride beside her beautiful, growing family.

Tori rested one hand on her baby bump while holding Lilah's hand with the other.

Zach also held Lilah's hand, also holding Jackson's.

Most of what we saw of this sweet family involved Lilah and Jackson ... and their Easter celebrations.

Tori did give a shoutout to the holiday itself, referring to the Christian resurrection narrative that defines Easter.

But in case the photos left any doubt, Tori made it clear that the tomb was empty, not the womb.

"Still pregnant," Tori wrote. "We are enjoying these last few days as a family of 4!!”

We saw Jackson and Lilah pose in matching pajamas, posing alongside colorful eggs.

Her fans and followers also witnessed littled glimpses at their Easter egg hunt.

Though the Easter baskets featured candy, their quest for the hunt was fun -- but not actually competitive.

Jackson unilaterally declared that some of the eggs were off-limits to him, seeking out only the green and blue ones.

This left Lilah with the task of finding the purple and pink eggs for herself.

Clearly, the four-year-old big brother wanted to make sure that he didn't accidentally rob his sister of her share of the spoils.

Tori praised the family's "calm" morning at home as they enjoyed a laid back holiday.

She was also delighted to explain the egg hunt to followers, so tickled that Jackson had made this decision on his own.

Tori praised Jackson and Lilah, predicting that both will become the best big brother and best big sister (respectively), ever.

Just last month, Tori reflected upon her miscarriage one year later.

Baby #3 won't just be Lilah and Jackson's younger sibling and Tori and Zach's third child.

This will also be a rainbow baby, a term that is used to refer to the first child born following a miscarriage.

Not every person, couple, or family responds to a miscarriage in the same way, and that is okay. Everyone has their own way of coping with loss.

Right now, Tori and Zach are focused upon moving forward, counting down the days until Lilah becomes a big sister.

We're sure that it will become clear when the time comes.