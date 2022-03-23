Kalani Faagata: Asuelu Blocked Me on Instagram!

90 Day Fiance viewers are painfully aware of how many problems plague Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa's marriage.

From his childish behavior to her objections to how much money he sends his family, it seems like nothing ever changes.

This week's premiere of 90 Day Diaries confirmed as much, with the couple giving a grim update on where things stand.

Actually, one thing has changed ... because Asuelu blocked Kalani on social media. Not exactly a positive sign.

This week, Kalani took to her Instagram Story to call out her immature husband.

"Mr. BooHole blocked me," she wrote in a matter-of-fact yet mocking tone. Sure enough, Asuelu no longer follows her or her sister, Kolini.

Kalani acknowledged that former castmate Larissa Lima seemed to have blocked her, joking "that actually hurt myf eelings LMAOOO."

While we cannot speak to any recent drama between Kalani and the self-styled queen, fans are already speculating about Kalani and Asuelu.

The timing seems to be a little too coincidental to be, well, mere happenstance.

Fans think that it's most likely that tensions boiled over for Kalani and Asuelu after they, and those closest to them, watched 90 Day Diaries.

(No, this was not a moment of stunning self-awareness on Asuelu's part -- he was describing how Kalani portrays him)

Discovery Plus viewers have already seen that Kalani and Asuelu had a very familiar vibe.

Things were tense. They both seemed totally drained. They acted like worn out roommates waiting for the lease the run out, not like husband and wife.

Asuelu, however, told his wife that he felt that things were generally "good."

Kalani disagreed.

She also noted that perhaps he feels differently because they are not shouldering the same burden.

Asuelu, she noted, gets to leave the house and have time when he is completely alone.

Kalani does not have that luxury.

When her mom is not there to provide childcare assistance, Kalani is watching both of their sons. All day, every day.

Asuelu protested, claiming that he is making sacrifices because "plays golf" and does it "early."

He also said that he no longer plays volleyball, having switched to golf to appease her.

(Infamously, Asuelu began ignoring lockdown very early into the COVID-19 pandemic, endangering his family and Kalani's, another wedge in their marriage)

Asuelu also said that there were times when he wanted to take Oliver to play golf with him, but that she had declined.

Why? Because Kalani described having seen Asuelu's poor choices lead to near-disaster for their kids in the past.

She didn't trust him to take Oliver to the driving range or anywhere else because he hasn't shown that he can be responsible on his own.

This is, frankly, an untenable situation.

Kalani is basically being a parent to three children.

That's no way to treat your spouse, but Asuelu also refuses to act mature enough for her to not treat him this way.

It's almost like these two are fundamentally incompatible and are only together because a fun vacation hookup resulted in a pregnancy.

(It is literally exactly like that -- a vacation fling, a pregnancy, and cultural and religious expectations pushed them to marry and stay that way)

Until Kalani and Asuelu are ready to split (unless he magically matures overnight), they'll both continue to stew in misery. Well, mostly Kalani.