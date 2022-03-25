Britney Spears Wants a Boob Job After Weight Loss, Lifelong Self-Image Struggles

Just because Britney Spears doesn't know who Pete Davidson is doesn't mean that she's immune to living in L.A.

In fact, in recent months, she has been able to choose where she goes and what she does for the first time since her twenties.

After experiencing weight loss and seeing some of the figures of other women around the city, Britney reached a decision.

She would like to make good on decades-old rumors by actually getting a boob job.

Britney Spears posted a lengthy message (composed on her phone and then shared as screenshots) to Instagram on Thursday, March 24.

“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles …" she remarked.

"I was thinking about getting a boob job … my boobs are fairly small,” Britney admitted.

“I mean with the right bra it’s fine," Britney acknowledged.

"But," she explained, "I was curious what a doctor would say!!!”

While countless people have opinions on desirable breast sizes, the only opinion that matters for Britney's bust is, well, Britney's.

As she explained, her breast size changed very recently.

“I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that’s a lot for me!!!” Britney shared.

She quipped: “I’m officially part of the ‘itty bitty titty committee’

"… they shrunk !!! I don’t know where my boobs went," Britney joked.

Weight loss is about proportions, so for a woman as short and slender as Britney, 7 pounds could be a lot.

Britney shared that she booked an appointment with a doctor, but ended up leaving when "nobody was there" to let her in.

"I'eve never been back," Britney admitted, sharing that it felt daunting to even go for the appointment in the first place.

She also opened up about how many of her self-image issues stem from trauma.

It's not how she described it, but it's the truth nonetheless.

“My dad always told me I was fat," Britney recalled, "and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … it was humiliating !!!”

She admitted that she felt that she only “had one good” magazine cover shoot throughout the conservatorship.

“The rest were extremely bad!!!” Britney lamented.

“They could have at least used technology … but they used it to make it worse!!!" Britney expressed.

She commented that posing for those shoots was "such a f--king waste of time.”

It's bad enough to not be allowed to control your career. It's worse if you don't even like what you're being forced to do.

Britney has been aggressively sexualized since she was a minor (seriously, look up her old interviews -- your blood will boil).

She acknowledged that she has been “absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to.”

“I have bought into myself at times!!!” she wrote, clearly blaming herself.

“SORRY IT’S A LOT !!!” Britney expressed.

She emphasized that “people can be happy” and “100% attractive” at any size or shape so long as they still have “good energy.”

“God knows the secret to my success was never how beautiful I was !!!” Britney added. “I believe I was a tease … just very cool energy!!!”

Britney also spoke about her involuntary stay at a mental health facility in 2019 -- a stay that ignited the Free Britney movement like never before.

“When my family sent me to that place the main thing that hurt me was the medicine they put me on !!!” she accused.

“You can go brain dead if you take too much, that’s how strong it is!!!" Britney described.

"It made me stupid and sad and I gained so much weight," Britney recalled.

“I felt ugly, angry, and mean," she admitted, "therefore I was just that!!!”

However, she emphasized that she is still "finding" herself, and added that she thinks that her followers should consider very carefully before getting their own cosmetic work done.

There are ways to speak frankly about your body image and any cosmetic work that you might get done without promoting the procedure to others.

Britney absolutely hit the nail on the head.

She is also opening up about her trauma and various other topics here ... as she should. It's her Instagram to use as she sees fit.