Britney Spears Wants a Boob Job After Weight Loss, Lifelong Self-Image Struggles

by at .

Just because Britney Spears doesn't know who Pete Davidson is doesn't mean that she's immune to living in L.A.

In fact, in recent months, she has been able to choose where she goes and what she does for the first time since her twenties.

After experiencing weight loss and seeing some of the figures of other women around the city, Britney reached a decision.

She would like to make good on decades-old rumors by actually getting a boob job.

Britney Spears Models a Flirtatious Red Dress

Britney Spears posted a lengthy message (composed on her phone and then shared as screenshots) to Instagram on Thursday, March 24.

“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles …" she remarked.

"I was thinking about getting a boob job … my boobs are fairly small,” Britney admitted.

Britney Without a Top

“I mean with the right bra it’s fine," Britney acknowledged.

"But," she explained, "I was curious what a doctor would say!!!”

While countless people have opinions on desirable breast sizes, the only opinion that matters for Britney's bust is, well, Britney's.

Britney Spears IG boob job 01 of 05

As she explained, her breast size changed very recently.

“I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that’s a lot for me!!!” Britney shared.

She quipped: “I’m officially part of the ‘itty bitty titty committee’

Britney Spears with a Smile and a Squeeze

"… they shrunk !!! I don’t know where my boobs went," Britney joked.

Weight loss is about proportions, so for a woman as short and slender as Britney, 7 pounds could be a lot.

Britney shared that she booked an appointment with a doctor, but ended up leaving when "nobody was there" to let her in.

Britney Spears In a Maid Costume

"I'eve never been back," Britney admitted, sharing that it felt daunting to even go for the appointment in the first place.

She also opened up about how many of her self-image issues stem from trauma.

It's not how she described it, but it's the truth nonetheless.

Britney Spears IG boob job 02 of 05

“My dad always told me I was fat," Britney recalled, "and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … it was humiliating !!!”

She admitted that she felt that she only “had one good” magazine cover shoot throughout the conservatorship.

“The rest were extremely bad!!!” Britney lamented.

Britney Spears in a Yellow Bikini on the Beach

“They could have at least used technology … but they used it to make it worse!!!" Britney expressed.

She commented that posing for those shoots was "such a f--king waste of time.”

It's bad enough to not be allowed to control your career. It's worse if you don't even like what you're being forced to do.

Britney Spears Throws Back Her Head Outside

Britney has been aggressively sexualized since she was a minor (seriously, look up her old interviews -- your blood will boil).

She acknowledged that she has been “absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to.”

“I have bought into myself at times!!!” she wrote, clearly blaming herself.

Britney Spears IG boob job 03 of 05

“SORRY IT’S A LOT !!!” Britney expressed.

She emphasized that “people can be happy” and “100% attractive” at any size or shape so long as they still have “good energy.”

“God knows the secret to my success was never how beautiful I was !!!” Britney added. “I believe I was a tease … just very cool energy!!!”

Britney Spears Wears Only Her Hands

Britney also spoke about her involuntary stay at a mental health facility in 2019 -- a stay that ignited the Free Britney movement like never before.

“When my family sent me to that place the main thing that hurt me was the medicine they put me on !!!” she accused.

“You can go brain dead if you take too much, that’s how strong it is!!!" Britney described.

Britney Spears Boyfriend Sam

"It made me stupid and sad and I gained so much weight," Britney recalled.

“I felt ugly, angry, and mean," she admitted, "therefore I was just that!!!”

However, she emphasized that she is still "finding" herself, and added that she thinks that her followers should consider very carefully before getting their own cosmetic work done.

Britney Spears IG boob job 04 of 05

There are ways to speak frankly about your body image and any cosmetic work that you might get done without promoting the procedure to others.

Britney absolutely hit the nail on the head.

She is also opening up about her trauma and various other topics here ... as she should. It's her Instagram to use as she sees fit.

Show Comments
Tags:

Britney Spears Biography

Britney Spears, Post-Dance
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears Models a Flirtatious Red Dress
Britney Is on Vacation
Britney In Polynesia
Britney Without a Top
Britney in Vegas
Britney on Sam's Birthday

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Bares Glorious Body Again on Steamy Beach Vacation
Britney Spears Bares Glorious Body Again on Steamy Beach Vacation
Britney Spears: My Dad and My Church-Going Mother Belong in JAIL!
Britney Spears: My Dad and My Church-Going Mother Belong in JAIL!
Britney Spears' Uncle Threatens #FreeBritney Fans in Obscene Rant!
Britney Spears' Uncle Threatens #FreeBritney Fans in Obscene Rant!