Josh Duggar Downloaded Rape Videos Along With Child Sex Materials [Report]

It's been over two months since Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges.

The case has been making headlines since April of last year when Josh was arrested following a lengthy federal probe.

You would think that in all that time, every angle would have been explored, every horror unearthed.

But the extent of Josh's depravity is such that we keep learning new, appalling facts about the investigation that led to his imprisonment.

Just last week, we learned that Josh nearly confessed to his crimes while speaking with federal agents as his workplace was being raided.

This near-confession was, of course, a result of Josh's ineptitude as a criminal, rather than his guilty conscience.

The surprising revelations continued this week, with the release of additional court transcripts from various pre-trial evidentiary hearings.

In one such transcript -- which was obtained and excerpted this week by UK tabloid The Sun -- Special Agent Gerald Faulkner revealed that Josh's internet activity revealed a proclivity for content portraying sexual assault.

"At 4:58pm, TOR browser on the partition side of the HP computer was utilized to access porn sites associated with rape and files associated with child pornography," Faulkner told prosecutors.

It had previously been revealed that Josh used a partition to side-step monitoring software that had been installed on his computer by his wife.

Anna Duggar used the "Covenant Eyes" program to keep an eye on Josh's online activity after it was revealed that he had been using the affair-facilitating website Ashley Madison.

Investigators revealed that Josh got around these measures by installing a "partition" and using a second, hidden operating system when seeking out and downloading illicit materials.

While the news that Josh had downloaded dozens of photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse materials was revealed last year, this is the first we've heard that he had been visiting sites portraying adult sexual assault.

Josh admitted that he was addicted to pornography shortly after the Ashley Madison scandal became public knowledge in 2015.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," Duggar wrote in a public statement.

"While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this has become an addiction.”

In that same year, the world learned that Josh had molested five young girls -- four of whom were his sisters -- while he was still in his teens.

In the years that followed, the Duggars remained in the spotlight and successfully swept Josh's various sex scandals under the rug.

He was removed from the family's reality show, and he rarely appeared in social media content posted by his parents and siblings.

Josh's parents -- who had helped him avoid prosecution for his sex crimes -- likely assumed that the worst was over.

These days, the Duggars' corrupt media empire has finally come to an end, as TLC made the overdue decision to cancel Counting On in the wake of Josh's arrest.

It seems unlikely that we'll ever see the Duggars on a mainstream television network again -- but we're sure shocking information about the family's sordid past will continue to pour in.