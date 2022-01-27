Jen Shah Trashes Jennie Nguyen for Lame Response to Racism Scandal: STOP LYING!

You've really gone ahead and done it now, Jennie Nguyen.

Sure, we were angry enough over your ignorant and insensitive social media posts in 2020 amid a myriad of social justice protests across the nation.

But now?

You've forced us to actually side with Jen Shah. Yech. We feel so very dirty for doing so.

Nguyen was fired this week by Bravo.

The network issued a short and simple sentence after messages Jennie wrote and/or shared about a year and a half resurfaced over the past several days.

These messages referred to members of the Black Lives Matter movement as "thugs" and blamed their parents for raising them poorly; hence, Jennie reasoned, the occasional violence that broke out at these gatherings.

Below, we've uploaded an example of the messages that prompted Nguyen's removal from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City:

On Wednesday night, meanwhile, Nguyen appeared on Instagram Live and spewed a lot of nonsense in defense of what she posted back in the day.

"I just want you to understand, during that time I had a team of people that were helping me," Nguyen said early on in this chat.

"Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn't really matter at this point.

"For me, it's on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted."

You see what Jennie tried to do there, right?

She tried to have it both ways.

You can't exactly say in one breath that you take full responsibility, while ALSO emphasizing that a supposed team of people sometimes post things behind your back.

Plenty of users called Nguyen for this tactic, none more notable than her now-former colleague, Shah.

"She's lying and she already admitted to my face she posted each and every one of those disgusting posts HERSELF," Shah wrote in response to Jennie's excuse-making on Wednesday.

Shah then continued, making a reference to Nguyen's friend Michael:

"The fact she brings a Black man on her IG Live just confirms she has not learned nor is she sorry. This is Performative Slacktivism at its finest. (No Slacktivism wasn't a typo).

"I hope Jennie can do the real work it will take to grow and change her racist, and islamophobic views."

Shah, of course, was arrested last March for her alleged role in an evil telemarketing scheme.

She seems like a very bad person.

But she's not wrong in this case.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Nguyen tried to explain that she's a Republican who simply supports the police and doesn't defense violence of any kind.

"I am very proud to be a Republican. I am proud to be able to say I have the freedom of speech to choose and to have an opinion," Jennie continued, making no sense at all.

"I respect your opinion, I respect your political stance. We are different.

"But we need to respect each other and we need to understand that we live in this country, where we have the freedom to speak our mind, as well as we have a freedom to choose."

Nguyen also lives in a country where a private company has the freedom to enact consequences against an employee that it believes may hurt its bottom line.

This happens all the time, every day.

"I don't tolerate violence. But I do support my law enforcement," Nguyen added, stating an obvious opinion everyone on the planet holds.

"I know with every profession, there's good and there's bad. I don't support the bad, I don't support the brutality of Black people or with any race. But I do support my law enforcement.

"But that doesn't make me racist."

This is true.

Supporting law enforcement does not make one a racist.

Saying George Floyd died of a drug overdose? When there's footage of a white police officer kneeling on his neck for nine minutes? With no evidence at all to back up your claim?

That may very well make you a racist.

For Bravo's part, when announcing Nguyen's firing, the network acknowledged it had "failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention."

Moving forward, it concluded?

"We will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decision."