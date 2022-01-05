Is Gino Palazzalo a 90 Day Fiance Villain? Alleged Ex Outs Star For Revenge Porn, Stalking

Things were mostly going well for Gino and Jasmine on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

No, Gina hadn't taken off his hat. Yes, Jasmine was still showing red flags.

But from the trailer for this season, fans have been bracing themselves for Gino to reveal himself as the true villain.

Trailers can be misleading, but a woman claiming to be Gino's ex took to social media to call him out.

Before Season 5 premiered, viewers saw Jasmine Pineda confront Gino Palazzolo in the trailer.

There, she told him that she received a message from one of his exes.

While trailers are often deliberately dishonest, it appeared that she accused Gino of sending her nude photos to his ex.

Sending his new love's nudes to his ex would give a whole new, twisted meaning to "revenge porn."

If that is what happened, i twas a catastrophic violation of Jasmine's privacy and her trust in Gino.

It also would mean that Gino was, on some level, still hung up on his ex instead of focusing on his current romance.

In a now-deleted Reddit post, a woman claiming to be that very ex of Gino's spoke her mind.

There, she reported having dated him "during a dark, desperate time" in her life.

When it was time to end the relationship and move on, however, she said that Gino wouldn't leave her be.

According to her, Gino would "email, text, and Facebook message me photos of other girls, soemtimes nude photos."

She added: "He was meeting off Seeking Arrangement, bragging about how he was paying them more than he paid me."

According to her, this post-breakup harassment went on for years, and did not stop when he began to date Jasmine.

One day, she wrote, Gino sent her nude photos of Jasmine.

Something was different about this, she could tell.

"Then," she explained, "the producer contacted me." She did not return their call.

“I was really upset that I was even being mentioned," she expressed.

Gino's alleged ex explained "because there are certain parts of my personal life I do not want made public.”

In hindsight, she said, she wished that she had “exposed” Gino for being “the complete jerk that he is.”

“I decided to reach out to Jasmine to warn her," she explained.

This was only "after Gino told me she was going to propose to him on the show."

She admitted: "I wasn’t sure what this show was all about and for the small chance, it was a legitimate relationship/marriage."

"She should be aware of the fact that he sent me (and who knows who else) intimate photos and videos," she affirmed.

She made sure that Jasmine knew that Gino was messaging her during the relationship.

She added: “Also, how does one ‘accidentally’ send someone nude pics of their fiancé without their consent? 3, to be exact. I am just curious.”

That is a very fair question.

To be clear, we do not know who this woman is, cannot verify her claims, and do not know what Gino's side of the story may be.

Her description does seem to match up with what we have seen and heard on screen. Whether that means that it's true is anyone's guess.