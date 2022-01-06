Candi Murley, Beloved TikTok Star, Dead at 36

The TikTok community is in mourning.

On Thursday, we learned that Candice Murley -- who went by the simple user name of "Candi" on this popular service -- passed away at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, January 2.

She was 36 years old.

No cause of death has been revealed.

It seems evident, however, that Murley was not suffering from any sort of illness, at least nothing her family was aware of.

We know this because a GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral expenses... on which her sister, Marsha McEvoy, has written that Candice's death was "very unexpected" and a "massive shock" to their family.

She added that it has left their hearts "torn apart."

"Candice was so full of life and always lived life her own way," Marsha continued.

"She was full of energy and loved to dance & listen to her music; can't forget about her Bingo, oh how she loved her Bingo."

The late social media personality built up a considerable fan base through her many cooking and dancing videos.

Her final video went out to her 44,000 just before has passing on January 2.

"We just know she is dancing in the sky now, we all know how much she believed in Heaven, she is certainly there," Marsha wrote on the GoFundMe page, adding:

"We hope she is happy and free at last away from all her struggles and be her happy and carefree self forever in eternity.

"Perhaps the stars are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy."

Candi leaves behind a son named Maxwell.

"Most people knew her as Candi -- famous famous for her TikToks," Marsha also wrote.

"She had a fan base like no other, she was entertainment at her best, with her dancing and her cooking, and let's not forget her scatter singing with her mic.

"Let's now look back at all her videos and keep them as our keepsakes to keep us smiling while we deal with this loss, she will be missed terribly by many."

After learning of Candice's death, a multitude of social media users took to TikTok to pay tribute, with one follower declaring the platform "will never be the same!!"

Added another, "Rip we love u so much."

Amen.

May Candi Murley rest in peace.