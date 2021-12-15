The Bachelorette: Michelle Young Fulfills 3 Fantasies... And Then Breaks Someone's Heart

Michelle Young took one a huge closer to finding her forever partner on Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette.

But it wasn't easy.

In fact, according to the leading lady herself?

It was downright impossible.

"I have three incredible men left and I am falling in love," Michelle told the cameras of Brandon, Joe and Nayte. "I never thought that I'd be able to have those types of feelings with more than one person."

To help Young make up her mind, the group headed to the Conrad Punta de Mita in Mexico -- for Fantasy Suites week!

After Michelle told Kaitlyn she was leaning toward Nayte, Brandon received the first Fantasy Suite date of the week, which began with some horseback riding.

"With her, everything is so perfect," Brandon said after the duo sat down for some champagne.

Later, over dinner, Young asked the contestant if was ready for an engagement.

"Since Day 1 when I met you, I knew that you were the one," Brandon replied.

"And when it hit and when I truly knew was when randomly when we were getting ice cream.

"Michelle, I want you to know that I'm in love with you. I was gonna wait but I don't want to wait anymore."

In a confessional Michelle then referred Brandon as "soulmate material," right before the two got into hut tub and agreed to spend the evening inside of a Fantasy Suite.

"This is what I want to do every day," Brandon said the next morning.

Would Joe have anything to say about that future, though?

"I want her to know I'm ready for marriage, I'm ready for partnership, I'm ready for building a life together," Joe said after the pair went ziplining.

He also told Michelle that he wants three or four kids with her -- and then, yes, they went to the Fantasy Suite.

They enjoyed breakfast together on the terrace several hours later.

"I really do appreciate you pushing through your shy side," Michelle said to Joe. "And if it is us standing side by side at the end of this, that relationship's going to be so strong."

Before they parted ways, Michelle told Joe: "I can see a future with you."

What about Nayte, who went on a boat ride to kick off his solo date on Tuesday?

"When I'm with Nayte, I feel how you're supposed to feel when you're with your soulmate, when you're with your favorite person," Michelle told the cameras. "I don't want the day to end."

She was afraid Nayte didn't feel the same way, however, prompting the handsome suitor to reassure The Bachelorette as follows:

"I don't play with emotions.

"I don't play with feelings so when it comes to you, I am feeling things for you that I've never felt for anybody before. It's easy for me to close my eyes and picture a genuine life with you."

These two also embarked on some fun in The Fantasy Suite.

"You're someone I want to hold onto," Nayte said to Michelle post-coital. "I'm falling in love with you. I'm in love with you."

While they were serenaded by a mariachi band over breakfast, Young dropped the same L-Bomb in response.

Cut to the Rose Ceremony...

"I have three incredible men who are still left here," she told the fellas.

"You opening up your hearts to me and continuing to be vulnerable with me has really allowed our relationship to become so much stronger this week.

"You three have completely changed my life.

"You have impacted my heart in a way that I can't even describe and because of that, this decision tonight has my stomach in knots and it seems nearly impossible to make."

Before she could make the choice, Brandon asked her to chat.

"Michelle, when I told you I put you first, I put you first," he told her.

"When I told you that I love you and when I told you that you were truly becoming my best friend, that I truly mean that I will be here for you regardless of whatever happens tonight."

And the gambit worked! Young gave him a rose.

Nayte also earned a flower, meaning Joe was sadly sent packing.

"You have a piece of my heart and you always will," Michelle told Joe when she walked him out. "And I'm sorry. I didn't want to break your heart."

Joe admitted to the cameras that he "didn't see that coming" and added: "I might not be showing it right now, but I really do see that future with you that we talked about."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

Visit our section of The Bachelorette spoilers to see who wins Michelle's heart next week!