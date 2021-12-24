Scott Disick: I'm Done Banging Teenage Models! I Want to Get Married Like Kourtney!

In the years since he parted ways with Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's behavior has often been ... less than ideal.

Scott has an unfortunate habit of dating women who are much, much too young for him, and while he doesn't appear to have done anything illegal in that regard, the dude's preferences give off serious Epstein vibes.

Thankfully, Kourtney escaped this creep, and she's now engaged to Travis Barker.

And as you may have heard, Scott has not been taking the news very well.

Scott Disick Looks at Swatches

In fact, Disick is reportedly furious over his ex's new relationship.

This makes no sense, of course, as he and Kourtney had been broken up for several years before she started dating Barker.

Insiders have claimed that Scott hates Travis, but the more likely explanation is that he's just extremely jealous of his ex's situation.

Travis Proposes

For a while, it seemed like Scott would just continue to rain on the Kravis parade until their wedding day.

(Which is probably coming up very soon, by the way.)

Now, however, it appears as though he's adopted an "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" approach to the situation.

According to a new report from In Touch, Scott is “trying to find a woman he can settle down with."

Scott Disick Looks Ahead

It seems that his eyes have been opened to what really matters in life -- or some such nonsense -- and Scott has realized that perving on recent high school grads is not the path to happiness that he thought it was.

“His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore," a source tells the magazine.

The insider adds that Disick “can’t help feeling a little hurt” that Kourtney is “happily engaged” and “planning a wedding," while he's presumably spending Christmas at a strip club or something.

Scott Disick on Insta

Scott “does want to find the right girl, marry and have more kids,” the insider adds.

The source says Scott's breakup with Amelia Hamlin came as quite a blow to the reality star, and he's been simultaneously trying to recover from both the split and the news of Kourtney's engagement.

Disick “really thought Amelia could be The One,” the insider claims.

Amelia Hamlin Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

“Now he’s back to square one.”

Needless to say, this isn't shaping up to be a very festive holiday season for Disick, but the source says his three children remain the light of his life.

That doesn't mean, however, that he'll be joining Kourtney to watch them open presents under the tree.

Scott Disick at the Reunion

“As far as I know, Scott and Kourtney will split coparenting duties over the holidays," says the source.

Given the tension between Scott and Travis, that probably means two separate Christmas celebrations for the kids, possibly on two separate days.

But hey, that's a common arrangement for divorced couples with kids.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on KUWTK

At least Scott can take comfort in the fact that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not spending Christmas together, which means his children won't have to get accustomed to the sight of multiple new gangly dudes on Christmas morning.

(We're assuming the Kards are all assembling to ring in the holiday together, as we doubt they'd pass up the opportunity to shoot footage for their new reality show.)

It's not much of a silver lining, but at this point, we're sure Scott is learning to take comfort in small blessings.

