Kim Kardashian's Business Manager Brutally Murdered; Jenners React in Shock

This is absolutely awful.

The public learned on Wednesday afternoon that on December 23, the day after she was reported missing, Angie Kukawski was found dead inside a vehicle parked outside an address in Simi Valley, California.

Kukawski worked as a business manager and her clients included several huge names, including Kim Kardashian.

She was 55 years old.

According to TMZ, Kukawski's boyfriend, Jason Barker, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Authorities allege Barker killed Angie at her Sherman Oaks home... put her corpse in the car ... and drove it to the aforementioned location.

Since originally breaking this terible news, TMZ updated its post to report that the murder weapon has been confirmed as a knife.

The local District Attorney claims Angie's boyfriend killed her "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose."

Said Todd Bozick, a member of Angie's firm, in a statement to Variety:

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski.

"Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

"Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

Barker is being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in a Los Angeles court on January 12.

A mother of five, Kukawski worked with a number of very well-known celebrities, including Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

She also did work for Tupac Shakur's estate.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Kardashian/Jenner has released the following message:

"Angela was truly the best.

"She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible.

"She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

Kukawski was also known as Angela Castro.

She was “beloved” in the industry, a source toldd Variety today, while a music business associate described Angie as “hard-working” and “a straight shooter."

We send our condolences to Angie's friends, family members and loved ones.

May she rest in peace.