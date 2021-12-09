Khloe Kardashian: I Found Out About Tristan's New Baby From INSTAGRAM!

These are difficult times in the life of Khloe Kardashian.

And as usual, most of her misery can be traced back to the actions of Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this month, the world learned that Thompson is being sued for paternity by Maralee Nichols.

The Houston-based personal trainer gave birth to a child last week, and she claims that Tristan is the father.

Thompson is fighting the paternity claim in court, claiming that while he did have sex with Maralee in March of last year, he did not conceive a child with her.

The situation is the latest in a long line of embarrassments for Khloe, who stuck by Tristan's side during several previous cheating scandals.

Adding to insult to injury, it seems that Khloe may not have learned about the lawsuit from Tristan -- but instead from social media.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, the mother of one was left in a state of stunned disbelief by Instagram messages that were sent to her reps, detailing the Tristan-Maralee situation.

"Khloe was shocked to her core when she found out - and even more shocked at how she found out," a source told the outlet.

"It wasn't Tristan who told her, it was messages on social media that her team were getting way before the story came out."

The insider went on to reveal that while she and Tristan went their separate ways back in June, they were working toward reconciliation before the Maralee story broke.

"Khloe may now be saying they've been broken up since spring - but that's not the whole story," the insider claimed.

"She had actually been giving Tristan 'one last chance' - he was getting therapy, and staying single and out of trouble and then they were going to see where they were at."

While the other Kardashians were quick to forgive Tristan following his previous infidelities, it seems they've now drawn a line in the sand and cautioned Khloe about giving him another chance.

"Her family are furious she's been left embarrassed again," the source told The Sun.

"They've told her she's been humiliated for the last time," the insider continued.

"They're telling her co-parenting and a friendly relationship is fine, but getting back together with him and acting like a couple is too far."

According to The Sun, an insider who's close to Khloe denied this version of events and claimed that it was Tristan who delivered the bad news.

The source also claimed that Khloe and Tristan broke up "earlier this year," but did not provide specific dates and did not clarify if the split happened before or after his dalliance with Maralee.

According to earlier reports, Khloe dumped Tristan in June after word got out that while partying with teammates, he disappeared into a bedroom with three unidentified females, and did not emerge for 30 minutes.

It's unclear where Khloe got such information, but given Thompson's history, it's not hard to see why she believed it.

As for the timeline of their separation and how she found out about the Maralee situation, that may always remain a mystery.

But just about every other aspect of Tristan's latest affair has been made public, thanks to his messy legal situation.

Currently, Tristan is trying to have the court records sealed, but the damage to his reputation may have already been done.

Just this week, Thompson denied offering Nichols $75,000 to get an abortion.

If there's any upside to this situation, it's that at least these revelations about her ex might confirm to Khloe that she made the right decision by dumping him.