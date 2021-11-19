Kourtney Kardashian Gets Roasted on Instagram: Stop Obsessing Over Travis and Spend Some Time With Your Kids!

It's been over a month since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged, and the lovebirds' mutual obsession with one another shows know signs of diminishing.

If anything, these two appear to be more head over heels with each passing day.

For the most part, Instagram commenters seem to enjoy Travis and Kourtney's giddiness, but that non-stop PDA has rubbed some people the wrong way.

As you're probably aware, Travis' second wife, Shanna Moakler, has complained about her ex shoving his happiness in her face.

And Kourtney's baby daddy, Scott Disick, has echoed those sentiments.

Some have even gone so far as to claim that Disick hates Barker.

The more likely explanation, however, is that he's just annoyed by the situation and wishes he didn't have to be confronted by his ex's happiness every time he opens his Instagram (by Meta!) app.

Scott's reaction might be a little immature, but at least it makes sense.

What doesn't make sense is the fact that random strangers are also roasting Kourtney for being too into her fiance.

And in keeping with one of the internet's most time-honored troll traditions, many of them are pretending that their outrage is prompted by concern.

Earlier this week, Kourtney posted some photos of herself and her kids on a beach in Cabo San Lucas.

The family was on horseback, and seemed to be generally having a grand time.

Most of the comments congratulated Kourtney on her obvious happiness, but a few haters came out of the woodwork to point out that Kourt hasn't posted any pics of her kids in a while.

“Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????” one commenter inquired, according to Page Six.

(Whenever someone uses that many question marks, you know that they're not looking for an answer -- they're looking to talk crap.)

Now, Kourtney very rarely replies to comments from fans, and it's even more rare that she replies to her haters.

But in this case, it seems she just couldn't resist the opportunity to set the record straight.

“I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life,” Kourtney replied.

And not only is she with her kids -- it seems Kourtney is also spending a good deal of time with Barker's kids.

Travis' teenage son Landon and daughter Alabama also made the trek to Cabo -- but they appear in even fewer pics than Kourtney's kids.

It's almost like, Kourtney and Travis want to allow their children a modicum of privacy and not exploit them to score cheap social media points.

Imagine that!

The Kardashian-Barker clan doesn't really need an excuse to take a vacation, but on this occasion, it appears that they were celebrating Travis's 46th birthday.

Not only did the whole crew take a trip south of the border, but Kourtney also surprised Travis with a present that's right up his alley.

“When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash,” the Blink 182 drummer captioned the photo below.

Travis is a collector or classic cars, and it seems Kourt really researched his gift.

We guess he'll never forget the first birthday present his future wife purchased for him.

Of course, if Travis keeps flaunting his happiness like this, it's only a matter of time before the haters start to sound off in the comments of his posts.

Fortunately, he's probably not the least bit bothered by all the negativity!