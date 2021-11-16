Jen Shah Responds to Meredith Marks' Theft Accusation: It's Total Bullsh-t!

Jen Shah would like to defend her honor.

Whatever honor she has left, that is.

On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Meredith Marks made quite the accusation against her polarizing co-star.

The jewelry designer explained that one of her employees opened her Park City, Utah, store for Shah and her assistants after hours in September of 2020.

From there, the employee proceeded to call Marks and told her that the group spent “a few hundred dollars” in the boutique, adding that a green clutch mysteriously went missing after they departed.

The employee then texted Shah to see if she had borrowed the clutch.

And then? The next day?!?

Shah’s assistant returned the bag to the store, not long before this installment featured security footage that depicted an unidentified man walking out with the bag and bringing it back at a later date.

“Jen did not walk out with a bag,” Marks said during an on-air confessional.

“But what really didn’t sit well with me is she kept someone who she knew did take something out of my store in her employment.

"That’s not my friend.”

Appearing on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after-show this week, Shah strongly clapped back against any implication that she played any role in the theft of anything at all.

“If that’s the truth, bitch, call the police,” Jen said late Sunday night.

“Call 9-1-1. If someone stole from you, call 9-1-1. Or, if you think [it’s] someone on my team, why wouldn’t you call me? Why wouldn’t you call me?

"Because it’s bulls–t.

"We literally were in there to support your little 200-square-foot swap meet.”

In a separate Instagram Stories post, Shah thanked her followers for sticking up for her after Marks’ accusation, which came during the same episode that documented Shah’s March arrest for fraud and money laundering.

The Bravo personality, whose trial is set to begin next year, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“Y’all see who these ladies really are,” Shah wrote this week.

“They have zero compassion for me and my family. It takes an evil person to take delight in what we’re going through. I’m [100%] innocent and I hope the ladies each learn a valuable lesson from this & stop judging others.”

Shah, of course, has a whole lot more to worry about than what Marks said about her a couple days ago.

She faces many decades behind bars if convicted of the aforementioned charges.

They stem from an alleged telemarketing scheme, allegedly orchestrated by Shah, that featured Shah and five others lying to elderly citizens about potential business opportunities.

These same alleged perpetrators are then accused of selling the personal information of these victims for a huge profit.

Said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a press release in March:

Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.

In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.

Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.