Amy Roloff Shares Her One Regret About Little People, Big World

Amy Roloff has made a professional living by sharing almost everything about her personal life.

With millions of people

Over a number of years.

This includes the highs of her marriage to Matt Roloff, and also the ultimate low: the couple got divorced in 2016, with the split playing out across many episodes of Little People, Big World.

Speaking this month to Us Weekly, Amy shrugged off the inclusion of this major development on the show, saying "it's part of our life" and that she signed on to let viewers behind the scenes of pretty much everything that goes on with her.

"I tried to limit that exposure as much as much as possible or as best I could because we’re doing a reality show, but I don’t think people need to know every little, personal intimate detail either,” Amy explained to this outlet.

“You have to own it. You have to keep some of it to yourself.

"And to me, it was for the sake of the kids that we just [didn’t] plaster this all over the place either.”

Ah, yes. Those kids.

Zach Roloff, Jeremy Roloff, Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff all starred opposite their parents when Little People, Big World premiered.

Eventually, Molly bowed out. And then Jacob did the same, later accusing a TLC producer of abuse.

Finally, in 2018, Jeremy chose to walk away from reality television.

Does Amy wish she had featured her children less often on air?

“I think there will always be moments of regrets, you know, here and there," she told Us.

"I think when friends and other people become involved, or [are] willing to become involved, I think I go [into] ultra-careful mode and I sometimes forget this is TV.

"I think there will always be regrets, but I think there’s a huge amount of benefits [and] opportunity.”

Not just for her, either.

But for folks like her.

Amy says she and Matt agreed to do the program way back in the day in order to “expose people to a different family," as she, her ex-husband and one of her kids (Zach) all have Achondroplasia.

Both of Zach's kids were also born with this type of dwarfism.

Amy, meanwhile, is now married for the second time.

She exchanged vows with Chris Marek in late August and the two then anchored their very own wedding special, which aired on Tuesday, November 9.

And while she Amy may wish she had done some things different here and there?

Roloff concluded to Us that she firmly believes the “benefits [of starring on the series] really have outweighed the [negative].”