Bilal Hazziez Tells Shaeeda Sween He's Putting Her Out of His Car

From the start of this season of 90 Day Fiance, Bilal Hazziez has been putting up red flags in his treatment of Shaeeda Sween.

Playing weird mind games, testing her, criticizing her and keeping her on edge -- these are manipulation tactics used by toxic partners.

In this sneak peek ahead of Sunday's episode, Bilal tellls Shaeeda that he's dropping her by the side of the highway.

The weirdest thing is that, in this instance, he might be in the right.

As this sneak peek ahead of Season 9, Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiance begins, Shaeeda and Bilal are in the car.

Shaeeda is deeply nervous about meeting Bilal's ex-wife.

After the gauntlet of tests that he has already been putting her through, it's no wonder that she's on edge. It's clearly intentional.

Instead of comforting Shaeeda, Bilal at first pretends to act like he doesn't understand her anxiety.

Then, he decides to troll her in a truly tasteless, juvenile manner.

"You just might want to get that booger out of your nose," Bilal claims to her, using a crude term for nasal mucus.

Shaeeda has clearly been put through of Bilal's "pranks" to know when he's lying, and denies it.

"Yes, you do," he insists. "It's green and brown-ish."

Bilal even goes on to claim that there is a nose hair involved. Yuck.

"I'm getting sick and tired of you pranking me about this booger in my nose," Shaeeda tells him.

"That's an American thing. That is not a Trinidad thing," she continues. "That is not my type of humor."

For the record, it's not an American thing either -- not among adults with a sense of taste, anyway.

This is where things take a very different turn, however.

Shaeeda begins to retaliate by physically touching Bilal, who is driving.

"That's disrespectful where I come from," Bilal calmly tells her.

"So keep your hands to yourself and watch your tone," Bilal demands.

(It's unclear where the "tone" part of that came from, but the hands thing is extremely reasonable -- don't touch the driver, ever)

"Because I can literally pull over right now," he warns her, "and you'll be taking an Uber for the rest of the ride home."

Shaeeda seems taken aback by Bilal's objections, which ... is odd.

First of all, even playfully, you don't touch someone without their consent, especially if you're swatting at them.

Secondly, and really more importantly in terms of personal safety, you absolutely do not touch the driver of a vehicle. That's not cultural, it's common sense.

After Shaeeda taps him on the back of the head in response to his objections, Bilal pulls over to the side of the road.

"You have to be a mad man to stop at the side of the road like this," she declares.

Seemingly confused, Shaeeda asks: "Just because I gave you a little tap?"

The thing is that, up until this, Shaeeda was doing everything right -- except that she hadn't left Bilal yet.

Even in this sneak peek, she acknowledged that Bilal was very critical, even when she was in Trinidad, and had not let up now that she was here.

But this behavior was uncalled for, and it's mystifying. She's not the villain in the relationship, but in this moment, she's the one acting up.