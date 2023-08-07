On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 10, Meisha and Nicola were in a bad place.
The night before, Meisha had tried to bring up some of their issues.
Nicola had thrown it back in her face, criticizing her instead of taking her words to heart.
It’s no surprise that he doesn’t know how to be in a relationship. But Meisha felt hurt.
Now, it’s the morning after. Can they pick up the pieces?
Meisha Feels Depleted of Hope After Nicola Fight on 90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days (Recap)
On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 10, Meisha and Nicola were in a bad place.