Meisha Feels Depleted of Hope After Nicola Fight on 90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days (Recap)

On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 10, Meisha and Nicola were in a bad place.



The night before, Meisha had tried to bring up some of their issues.



Nicola had thrown it back in her face, criticizing her instead of taking her words to heart.



It’s no surprise that he doesn’t know how to be in a relationship. But Meisha felt hurt.



Now, it’s the morning after. Can they pick up the pieces?

1 Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan Slipping out of the room for coffee, Meisha drinks it outside. She admits that she is doing this because she wanted to get out of that room after their ugly confrontation the night before. Meisha feels “depleted of hope” because she and Nicola are not communicating in person the way that they did for so many years over long distance.

2 “Are you sad or what?” Nicola comes out to ask why Meisha did not return to the room. To his credit, he at least realizes that Meisha is very unhappy.

3 Does he understand WHY Meisha is unhappy? Meisha asks Nicola directly if he understands why she is upset. He sort of does. Nicola has not been very affectionate. She tells him that she is only tolerating how he has treated her during this trip because she has seen a more affectionate, attentive side of him online.

4 Nicola blames cultural differences That is seemingly at least partially to blame. He then sings Meisha’s praises to her, citing how he loves her laugh, that she has a good heart, and that he loves their shared faith. “I’m crazy about you,” Nicola tells her. “Just be more patient with me.”