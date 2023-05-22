Kris and Jeymi Accuse Each Other of Lying, Scamming on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Tell All Part 2 (Recap)

Last week, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All began.



The episode ended with Mahmoud’s rage-filled, expletive-laden rant before he stormed off.



That was only Part 1.



Part 2 began the same way, with Mahmoud’s fury and Nicole’s tears.

1 Poor Nicole … A tearful Nicole repeatedly apologized on Mahmoud’s behalf. She is not the one who should apologize for this. If anything, it’s refreshing to see him express fury towards someone other than her. She does not deserve what he has put her through.

2 This is part of a pattern with Mahmoud “He doesn’t want to be challenged,” Gabe notes. “How many times did we see him walk away during the show?” Shaun asks Nicole to check in on Mahmoud backstage.

3 Daniele sees some of her own experiences in this She acknowledges that she has found herself in a similar position to Nicole when it comes to personal freedom and a husband’s control. It’s not secret that she’s talking about Yohan. While their circumstances are not the exact same, there are parallels. Control issues, cultural differences, religious differences (even though both Mahmoud and Nicole are Muslim) play a role in both marriages.

4 Meanwhile, in Egypt, Mahmoud is in a rage spiral He and Nicole do not have kids, but he is shaking and ranting with fury about Gabe even asking him a question.

5 Also, he feels insulted? While the cast discusses how Mahmoud’s statements have been contradictory, he complains that Gabe (at the Tell All) asked him to answer a couple of questions.

6 Nicole tries to calm him But it’s not going well for her. He’s just ranting, and she’s just trying to calm him. To no avail.

7 Mahmoud does not want to be filmed, either It doesn’t work that way, though, so the cameras keep following his tantrum.

8 Mahmoud threatens to quit the Tell All A this point, likely at the urging of production, Nicole tries to convince him to return to the Tell all stage with her. Remotely, in his case.

9 Seriously? Mahmoud kicks a tree multiple times and rants publicly in the street while people walk by.

10 This is so hard for Nicole Mahmoud is angry, and he’s making it her problem. Is this really what she wants to deal with for the rest of her life?

11 He’s not apologizing, either Again, people — including Gabe — just asked Mahmoud about whether he would let his children choose their religion, and their religious expression. He has not done the latter with Nicole, exercising at times strict control over her outfits. Of course people have questions.

12 Mahmoud feels so threatened As one of this Tell All’s guests will point out, this is a Tell All and the questions have been very mild so far. Maybe this is not a venue that Mahmoud will enjoy.

13 Finally, Nicole is able to talk him into returning He returns to the stage, mouths off, storms away, and then finally returns again. Messy!

14 It’s weird Gabe really didn’t press him that hard. He asked him a few questions, and did (mildly) insult Mahmoud when the guy was obviously being evasive.

15 Nicole is very emotional She just wishes that everyone could get along. And hey, so do we. But the Tell All is a place for people to answer questions, even the ones that aren’t very fun.

16 Gabe apologizes Whether it was a necessary apology or not is up for debate, but it was a polite gesture. He also explains that this is a question that is close to his heart, because his father, stepmother, and other relatives are Muslim — by choice. And he felt alarmed watching Mahmoud trying to tell Nicole how to be a Muslim the way that he wants her to be, instead of letting her choose.

17 Debbie gives Nicole a hug We suspect that she gives spectacular hugs.

18 WOW Veronica had previously been all in on Nicole and Mahmoud, but now they’ve just watched Mahmoud storm off multiple times and Nicole break down in tears of embarrassment. Meanwhile, Tim notes that Gabe just asked a couple of questions before Mahmoud’s break down. If this is getting him bent out of shape, “he’s in the wrong place.”

19 “How is the bulge business going?” Shaun Robinson delivers an amazing line here while asking Gabe about his business, which sells underwear with handmade packers. Most of the buyers are trans men, some for feelings of reduced dysphoria while others simply hope to “pass” as cis while living in a hostile, transphobic society.

20 The bulge business is good! Gabe shares that it’s up and running in Colombia, and that he has found that cis men are also buying his product. Shaun asks the cast how they feel, and Jen points out — very correctly — that bra-padding is not unusual, so men should feel free to present themselves however they like. Meanwhile, Gabe and Isabel share that their business is a partnership, though there are some jokes from castmates that Isabel is the boss.

21 The Tell All invites Gabe’s friend Trey to join Isabel does not like Trey, as she feels that he is a bit of a womanizer and would be a bad influence on Gabe. Trey says that he still hangs out with his buddy, but that they no longer go out together. He chalks this up to “happy wife, happy life” for Gabe. Isabel explains that if Trey is going out and partying and Gabe is with him, Gabe will be meeting random women in clubs — which he has no business doing as a married man. Then, Trey shares how Gabe has “pulled a lot” of women in the past when they go out.

22 Just to be clear!! Trey clarifies that “women gravitate” towards Gabe, but that Gabriel does not interact or return their attention. And he notes that Isabel “should trust” Gabe, because if he wanted to go pull random women, he could and he would. But he doesn’t. (Isabel does, Gabe acknowledges, have some baggage from past relationships)

23 The Tell All plays the clip where Gabe jokes about wanting to “be free” He was, at the time, talking about Isabel’s jealousy issues. Isabel suggested that, if his idea of being “free” is hanging out with a bunch of women, then they could both “be free.” It’s a great line! But Gabe clarifies that he just means that he wishes that she trusted him more. He then very adorably rambles about how much he loves Isabel. Then Trey suggests that Isabel “needs to lighten up the leash” on Gabe.

24 Isabel counters that she doesn’t “forbid” things But she gives her “opinion as a wife.” Clearly, it’s an opinion that holds a lot of sway over Gabe. A lot of the cast reasons, from both sides of things, that Isabel’s concerns about the women Trey might attract are warranted. Yohan is Team Isabel, Debbie yokes about how players attract “playettes” who might pursue Gabe, and Jen notes that she’s seen this happen. Gabe says that Trey isn’t a womanizer, but “a single guy looking for love.” That’s very fair.

25 Moving on to Jen and Rishi They have spoken since their breakup. Jen shares that she went to a mutual friend’s wedding. Rishi also attended. And when they were in person again, sparks were flying. So this is much more than just checking in over long distance.

26 Rishi is now acting like their breakup was just a little bump in the road He says that Jen splitting from him was “heat of the moment.” Jen shares that they spent a lot of time together after the wedding, with her remaining in her hotel and Rishi continuing to live at his family home.

27 Oh? She adds that “he never spent the night,” prompting Gabe to ask “how early did he come over, though?” Jen does confirm that the two “were intimate,” at which point she and Rishi are both smiling and blushing. However, Jen acknowledges that she “can’t make him choose between” her and his family. Meanwhile, Debbie says that she thinks that Rishi “was a coward” for not standing up to his mother. Well, yeah.

28 Jen nods in agreement with a lot of criticism Specifically, when Debbie and Gabe both point out that Rishi says a lot of things but “talks in circles,” Jen wholeheartedly agrees. She admits that she doesn’t know if it’s a language barrier thing, but Rishi can be very indirect. Gabe suggests that it might not be a language barrier — because he talks the same way when he doesn’t want to explain himself. “My Spanish gets a lot worse,” he jokes.

29 Daniele asks Rishi who comes first: his partner or his family? Rishi hesitates to give a direct answer before finally saying that he will “go with my family first.” And there it is. Nicole asks Rishi where Jen “fits in to this hierarchy.” He says that Jen and his family are both part of him, like his heart and soul.

30 So, are they engaged? Jen says that they are not currently engaged. She loves him, but she’s not sure what the future holds. And she’s not confident that Rishi will take the necessary steps to make things happen. For example, he is unwilling to leave his mother’s house.

31 But Rishi sees Jen as his fiancee! That is, as Daniele comments, “a conversation” for him and Jen to have. Because they are clearly on very different wavelengths. Gabe asks Rishi if his family knows that he and Jen are engaged. At first he says “yes,” but he’s referring to Randi exposing the engagement. “Recently? Uh, yeah,” Rishi replies unimpressively when Jen asks for clarification. (Narrator note: that is a lie)

32 Kris makes a solid point She notes that Rishi has a choice to make — to commit to the woman whom he says that he loves and live with her, or to not do that and instead have a clean break. She’s right! But … isn’t that odd advice from a woman who spent five months away from her new wife?

33 Randi and Myra join the Tell All They share that it was “news to them” that Jen and Rishi were back together in any capacity. Myra flatly says that “it’s not in the cards” for these two to work out. Rishi has made it so clear that he’s going to put his family first, and his family has made it clear that they won’t endorse this relationship. Randi and Myra understand that Jen and Rishi might want to hook up, but what path forward could they have?

34 Jeymi makes a point She asks when Rishi will “let go of that umbilical cord.” Debbie chimes in, noting that he wants “the best of both worlds” meaning that he wants Jen but also wants to remain comfortable with his family. Meanwhile, Jen says that Rishi still believes that his family will “come around,” but she’s not willing to wait. (Even though it sure seems like she is)

35 Neither of them dated anyone in the 6 months between breaking up and reuniting But Rishi did receive a lot of Instagram messages. Myra and Randi note that he sent even more to Randi than viewers saw. They rehash the shirtless photo incident.

36 Rishi’s mom and uncle join the Tell All His mom, Shimla, acts like Rishi and Jen are just friends, so she doesn’t seem concerned. When Shimla says that they “were” engaged “at that time,” the translator comments that she thinks “they’re not even aware” that things are back on. When the translator tells them, Shimla simply says “no, no, no.” Gajendra announces “we do not agree,” as if this means that the matter is closed.

37 Wait a minute … Rishi just told the whole Tell All stage that his family is aware that he’s back with Jen. While other castmates, like Nicole, nod, Gabe points out that Rishi “just lies about everything.” He’s not telling the truth to Jen or to his family.

38 Rishi tells them! Sort of He uses some interesting turns of phrase, but he sort-of tells his mom and uncle about the relationship. He’s once again talking in circles and using indirect language, and even Mahmoud is calling him out. Rishi does not enjoy the pressure, clearly.

39 Jen feels so annoyed She loves Rishi and treasures their time together, but then this stuff keeps happening. Rishi tells both sides what they want to hear and nothing gets resolved. It is annoying, as Jen says.

40 Daniele makes a solid point Everyone is giving Rishi grief for telling everyone what they want to hear, but his mom did the same thing when she learned of the engagement. To Jen and her friends, she gave her blessing. Then, in private, she told Rishi that he absolutely could not marry Jen. So he clearly learned this from her.

41 Shimla says that age was the only issue She is nice enough to praise Jen for being “very smart” and lacking flaws, but her age — in her late forties rather than in her thirties as Rishi is — was a dealbreaker. And she emphasizes again that she will not permit anything more than friendship.

42 Moment of truth time … Rishi’s version of “defiantly standing up for his relationship” is to reassure his mom that he loves her and then tell her that he also loves Jen and has the whole time. Which is not really saying anything new. “I gotta be honest,” Jen says as she hears the translation. “This is super frustrating.”

43 Okay, second time’s the charm? This time, Rishi tells his mom and uncle that he’s marrying Jen whether they like it or not. Okay, that is a major improvement! Almost four years after he first proposed, but better late than never! Rishi receives a round of mild applause from castmates. Rishi’s mom says “no,” that he “cannot marry her.” Jen likes hearing it, but worries that it’s all talk, no action. (Tim and Veronica say what we’re all thinking, which is that Rishi is likely calling his mom to apologize and reassure her, because that’s what he does)

44 Some final opinions from Randi and Myra Producers (by way of Shaun) Invite the two to weigh in on the other couples. Myra praises Gabe and Isabel’s beautiful love story. Randi praises Debbie, then turns and says “Oussama, I think that you’re frankly an asshole. Did you realize that maybe you were leading her on and wasting her time?” (PLEASE can we get these women on Pillow Talk?) Myra feels that Daniele emasculated Yohan. Though Daniele does sometimes take too much control, she makes a solid point about how she doesn’t really have the power to “take” someone’s masculinity.

45 Sexy time? After a break, the Tell All plays a montage of people discussing sex, intimacy, and their bodies. We also get to see some Pillow Talk reactions, including Sumit Singh cracking up at Isabel telling Gabe that she “wants to live” and thus would not want him to have an even larger penis than he already does. We also enjoyed Kenneth Niedermeier’s “Jen and Tonic” pun.

46 So … about that height difference? Daniele says that Yohan is very strong and she is very flexible, so the height difference is not a problem. Though she admits that their marital bed involves a lot of “acrobatics.”

47 Debbie warns Yohan After noting that his “size comparison” with Daniele’s friend was not flattering, she warns him that he will “always be known as the guy with the big ding-dong.” Jen jokes that she doesn’t think that he has a problem with that, which Yohan then confirms.

48 There’s an awkward Q&A session over Gabe’s bottom surgery As we know, he was not born with a penis. It does not alternate between being erect or flaccid, but is firm at all times. He also explained how it emits fluid discharge. Meanwhile, Jeymi asks if it is built upon what was once his clitoris. These are smart, but uncomfortable questions, as many people perseverate upon trans people’s genitals in much more negative, much less curious, contexts. Most trans folks do not have bottom surgery, because of preference or the limitations of medical science or simply because their genitals don’t change who they are or conflict with their gender. Gabe did answer questions, and he discussed everything from picking his size and the recovery time from surgery (after complications).

49 Kris and Jeymi One of the saddest and most disappointing couples this season were Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera. Some fans accuse Jeymi of being a user and a conwoman and accuse Kris of being a “junkie” (there’s no evidence of that, by the way). But really, they were just a toxic couple who should never have been together — and should have met long before they married.

50 About their final fight Kris says that her response to a fight is to leave. She doesn’t want people to follow her or try to stop her. When she cools off, she’ll come back. Kris says that this is a defense mechanism. It is one of her many incompatibilities with Jeymi, clearly.

51 Jeymi feels that this is all “absurd” She laments that she fell in love with someone who she feels Kris did not turn out to be. Kris responds by saying that the “absurd” thing was when Jeymi told her that she was causing her to struggle financially, when Kris was the one working.

52 Then, Jeymi makes this claim Announcing that she “only ever received one rent payment” from Kris, she adds that she has “proof.” Kris says that Jeymi is distorting the truth, because she paid money in different ways — one time from her bank, another time through her own mother. Kris says that she’s spent “about 10 grand” on Jeymi, plus other expenses of things that they bought together. Jeymi says that she “personally never received that money.” According to Jeymi, she’s only gotten about $1,150 from Kris.

53 Kris says that she spent more than that just on clothes for Jeymi in Colombia She does shoot down the idea that Jeymi was only ever with her for her money. Instead, she says that Jeymi did take advantage of her because she knew that Kris wouldn’t say “no.” And then she felt unappreciated for the work that she did.

54 Jeymi says that Kris left her in debt It’s clear that there are a lot of bitter feelings over money from both of them, and over the apartment that they once shared. It’s not at all clear which of them is telling the truth, or if both of them are.

55 They have competing stories about everything Kris notes how Jeymi always found some problem with any other apartment that they looked at. She also says that “there’s no debt.” And she adds that Jeymi knew about her health issue because she had expressed concerns at the time of Kris’ accident.

56 Okay, so what’s the cheating thing? Kris says that Jeymi cheated on her multiple times. The first time was before the marriage, when Jeymi was in communication with the woman in Texas. Jeymi said that it was over, but Kris noted that Jeymi’s relationship with this woman had been the same that it was with her.

57 And yes, she has receipts Kris shows the message where Jeymi and this other woman were allegedly talking about building their own lives together while Jeymi and Kris were engaged. “She sent me pictures of them facetiming each other in the shower,” Kris reports. But many people are confused about why Kris gave Jeymi a second chance after this. Jeymi does admit to all of this, by the way. But she says that it was because Kris had vanished — they disagree over how long it was. Meanwhile, Kris says that it was because she had gotten into trouble at work over how many times Jeymi had messaged her at work.

58 Jeymi says that Kris ghosted for a month (or 20 days) Kris counters that it was 5 days, and only a response to her excessive messages. And Jeymi only admits to cheating once, while Kris notes that this woman was suddenly back on her Instagram later — Kris did not buy that Jeymi didn’t notice.

59 Debbie weighs in She says that she sees “a giver and a taker” in this relationship, and that she believes that Kris’ suffering in the past has left her open to manipulation from Jeymi, whom she likens to a “predator.”

60 Kris is emotional She says that she still loves Jeymi, and part of her wants to do anything for her, even now. Meanwhile, Jeymi laments that Kris never apologized to her. Kris calls this a straight-up “lie.”