1000-lb Sisters Throwback Photos: Look How Far the Slatons Have Come!

They’re known as the 1000-lb Sisters, but let’s face it: such a description doesn’t really apply any longer to Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton. They’ve both lost a tremendous amount of weight.

They’ve simply come so far over the years since being introduced to TLC viewers in 2019.

But let’s go even farther back, shall we? Let’s throw it WAY back and take a look at just how far the Slatons have come since they were teenagers in Kentucky — throwback slideshow style!

1 Amy was born in 1987. We believe she’s around 15 or 16 here, which means it was taken just after the calendar flipped to the 2000s.

2 Prom time! Tammy appears to be on her way out the door here to either her junior or senior promo.

3 Amy’s turn! We’re not sure what the occasion is here, but Amy also looks more dressed up and fancy than usual.

4 Hole in one? Hole in fun at least! Tammy is celebrating a mini golf course outingg.

5 AWWWW! We don’t know who Tammy is holding here, but she can’t be more than 12 or 13 herself, can she?

6 This one looks like a middle school photo, considering the background and the way Amy is posed. She looks great!

7 They’re getting older now! Tammy and Amy are pictured here in high school. They’re always been extremely close.