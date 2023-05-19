They’re known as the 1000-lb Sisters, but let’s face it: such a description doesn’t really apply any longer to Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton. They’ve both lost a tremendous amount of weight.
They’ve simply come so far over the years since being introduced to TLC viewers in 2019.
But let’s go even farther back, shall we? Let’s throw it WAY back and take a look at just how far the Slatons have come since they were teenagers in Kentucky — throwback slideshow style!
1000-lb Sisters Throwback Photos: Look How Far the Slatons Have Come!
They’re known as the 1000-lb Sisters, but let’s face it: such a description doesn’t really apply any longer to Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton. They’ve both lost a tremendous amount of weight.