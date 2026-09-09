Spencer Pratt Gleefully Celebrates Jimmy Kimmel Cancellation (But Is It True?)

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Washed up ex-reality star and failed mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is taking shots at Jimmy Kimmel.

This week, a report surfaced alleging that Kimmel’s late night talk show is set to end in a matter of months amidst Disney and ABC’s fight with the Trump regime’s retaliatory FCC campaign.

(We will delve into this claim momentarily.)

Well, Pratt is laughing up a storm and taking a victory lap. But is he right?

Spencer Pratt visits “Fox & Friends” at Fox News Channel Studios on May 28, 2026. (Photo Credit: Getty Images/Fox)

Spencer Pratt is toasting to the (alleged) end of Jimmy Kimmel

We’re rounding out the first third of September. The Daily Show is back from its summer hiatus. So, too, is Jimmy Kimmel Live! after weeks and weeks of guest hosts.

(Seth Meyers and John Oliver will return in a little over a week, though the former has been releasing “Proof of Life” episodes on YouTube and Last Week Tonight‘s break only spans a few weeks.)

On September 8, Page Six reported a claim that Season 25 will be Kimmel’s last.

This season has only just begun this week following Labor Day weekend. It will end next year before the show’s usual summer hiatus.

The report alleged that this will mean the end of Kimmel at ABC — even adding that he has been shopping around for other gigs.

Premature? Spencer Pratt celebrated a claim that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will end in 2027, though ABC has disputed the report. (Image Credit: Twitter)

In a nasty tweet, Pratt celebrated the rumor of Kimmel’s departure from ABC.

“Newsom AND Kimmel gone next year??” the crystal connoiseur asked.

“Be still, my laughing heart!” Pratt celebrated.

He then declared: “Things are looking UP fam.”

We’re not saying that a man in his mid-40s cannot use popular slang, but perhaps someone with Pratt’s specific politics could pick something other than AAVE for his tweets.

Is this celebration premature?

Anyone who may have once thought that the late Robert Mueller’s investigation would lead to Donald Trump’s downfall or that either Impeachment or is attempt to murder members of his own government in a violent coup on January 6, 2021 would mean anything could tell you this:

Don’t count your schadenfreude before it hatches. Or something like that.

It’s true that Page Six reported that Jimmy Kimmel’s contract will run out in May 2027 and will not be renewed, to Spencer Pratt’s delight.

But ABC almost immediately denied the report, calling it “inaccurate” and calling any such claims “purely speculative.”

It is pretty unusual for Page Six to report something like this, only for it to be immediately denounced. We know that they’re not People or TMZ, but we’d still expect that Page Six would only report something this confidently if they truly believed their sources.

As both fans and detractors (and, let’s be real, most people are in the latter camp) of Spencer Pratt may recall, he and Jimmy Kimmel squared off during Pratt’s widely lampooned mayoral primary earlier this year.

Pratt running for Los Angeles was a threat to all of the people of America’s second-largest city. Kimmel being one of those people, he took it pretty personally.

He even decorated a U-Haul, mocking Pratt’s failed bid — and as a nod to his claim that he would leave LA if he lost. Even folks who aren’t really in Kimmel’s target audience (ourselves included) got a chuckle out of that, because bad men deserve ridicule.

Look, there’s a chance that the report was true, but that ABC hasn’t actually made the decision or is weighing their options.

If Kimmel does get the axe after half a century, it’s unlikely to go over well with viewers — or stockholders. Disney took a serious financial hit when they temporarily suspended his show at Trump’s urging just last year. Is capitulating to the Trump regime so important that they’d neglect their fiduciary responsibilities (not their sense of justice; they are a corporation) yet again?