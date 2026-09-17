Lady Gaga’s Baby Name Revealed, Surprisingly Normal!

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UPDATE: We now know the name of Lady Gaga’s little girl.

According to a report from TMZ, the Daughter Monster goes by the moniker Rose Bean Polansky (her father is Gaga’s fiance, Michael Polansky).

Sure, the name has two different plants in it, but it could’ve been much, much weirder!

Read on for our initial coverage of Gaga’s bundle of joy:

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are seen at Hotel Excelsior during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga has officially earned a new title: Mom.

The “Mother Monster” nickname has taken on a whole new meaning, as Gaga and her fiance, Michael Polansky, have welcomed their first child together.

The 40-year-old pop superstar and 42-year-old entrepreneur are now parents, according to Page Six.

And somehow, Gaga managed to keep the whole thing remarkably private.

The couple was recently spotted together in Northern California with their newborn, giving fans their first glimpse of the famous couple as a family of three. However, Gaga and Polansky have not publicly revealed the baby’s name, sex, or date of birth.

Considering this is Lady Gaga we’re talking about, the secrecy is almost as surprising as the baby news itself.

Gaga and Polansky began dating in 2019 and became engaged in 2024. While the singer has never been shy about discussing her desire to become a mother, she has kept much of her relationship with Polansky away from the relentless glare of the celebrity spotlight.

That became even more apparent in recent months.

After wrapping her nine-month Mayhem Ball tour in April, Gaga largely disappeared from the public eye. Now we know she had a pretty good reason for stepping away from the spotlight.

Gaga has previously described motherhood as her “next starring role,” and she has spoken openly about how excited she was to eventually have children.

But she also acknowledged that becoming a parent comes with some apprehension.

In an October 2025 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Gaga discussed her hopes for motherhood and emphasized that she wants her future children to have the freedom to become whoever they are meant to be.

That day has apparently arrived.

Gaga and Polansky have also been described as a supportive and nurturing couple, with a source explaining that both are thrilled about their new roles as parents.

For Gaga, the milestone marks the fulfillment of a dream she’s discussed for years.

And for fans who have spent decades calling her “Mother Monster,” well, they can finally stop using the title metaphorically.

Lady Gaga is a mother for real.

As for the newest little monster’s name and other details? Gaga and Polansky clearly aren’t ready to share those yet.

Given how successfully they managed to keep this entire chapter of their lives under wraps, don’t expect them to start oversharing now.