Duncan Sheik Cause of Death: 'Barely Breathing,' 'Spring Awakening' Singer-Songwriter Was 56

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Duncan Sheik — the singer-songwriter best known for his hit single “Barely Breathing” and the beloved Broadway musical Spring Awakening — has passed away.

He was just 56 years old.

Duncan Sheik attends the Museum of Broadway’s one-year anniversary celebration at the Museum of Broadway on November 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

News of his death comes courtesy of a statement from Sheik’s representative:

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik,” the spokesperson told People.

“The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater.

“From his Grammy-nominated hit ‘Barely Breathing’ to his groundbreaking, Tony and Grammy Award-winning work on Spring Awakening, Duncan’s artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.”

After recalling Sheik’s impressive career, the announcement shifted to a more personal tone:

“Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him,” said the rep.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love from his fans, friends, collaborators, and the artistic community. His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love.”

Sheik’ death comes just days after his team stated that he was in “critical but stable” condition.

“We would like to share an update with Duncan’s fans and the public. Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition,” read the announcement.

“Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time.

“We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate. Thank you for the continued love and support.”

While no official cause of death has been revealed, early reports indicate that Sheik passed away from organ failure.

Our condolences go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.