Perez Hilton Suffered Broken Bones, Other Severe Injuries During Mental Health Crisis

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Earlier this month, Perez Hilton suffered a mental health crisis that was broadcast to the world via a TikTok livestream.

Now it looks as though the situation was even more serious than initially reported.

Hilton remains hospitalized weeks after a disturbing August 4 livestream from his Miami home, and his family has now revealed that he suffered several broken bones during the incident.

Perez Hilton attends the grand opening of Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace on January 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hilton’s brother-in-law, Tom, opened up about the situation during a recent episode of “The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker.” Tom, who is married to Hilton’s sister, Barbara Lavandeira, explained that Hilton fell multiple times during the night of the incident.

“There were some broken bones. There were some other things unrelated that they discovered stemming all this way back to his sepsis,” Tom said.

According to Tom, Hilton sustained numerous cuts and several broken bones as a result of “a couple of falls.” He has remained hospitalized while receiving treatment for those injuries.

The physical recovery has apparently been the primary focus until very recently.

“Of course, while he’s been treated for his physical ailments, psychiatrists come in and check in and see how he’s doing,” Tom explained. However, he said doctors have only recently begun focusing more closely on what prompted Hilton’s mental health crisis.

Hilton is now “lucid” and communicating with his family, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions about what happened that night.

Tom said he deliberately avoided asking Hilton too many questions about the incident because he didn’t want to cause additional anxiety while he was recovering.

“I don’t know how much he really does recall or doesn’t recall,” Tom admitted.

Hilton’s three children have also been kept away from the hospital during his recovery. Perez’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira, was recently granted temporary custody of the kids. Hilton has subsequently been allowed supervised visitation under certain conditions.

The latest revelations come after Hilton was hospitalized following the August 4 livestream, during which he appeared to harm himself.

Authorities treated him for multiple injuries and an overdose before he was taken for further medical care. His TikTok account was subsequently banned.

Hilton’s family has previously asked the public to respect his privacy while he focuses on his recovery. For now, there is no clear timeline for when he will leave the hospital or return to his normal life.

And considering the extent of his injuries, it sounds like he has a long road ahead.