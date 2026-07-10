Jennifer Pedranti, RHOC Star, Admits Son Started California Wildfire

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Reality stars are used to offering up public confessions about embarrassing parts of their private lives.

But Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti probably never imagined that she would be offering up such a shocking revelation about her own son.

Pedranti spoke out this week amid reports that linked one of her sons to a Southern California brush fire.

Jennifer Pedranti attends the Universal Horror Unleashed red carpet celebration at Universal Horror Unleashed on September 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Universal Horror Unleashed)

The Bravo vet confirmed Thursday that one of her children was involved in the incident, though she stressed that the family is taking the situation very seriously.

“I would like to clear up the rumblings of my son having involvement in the Ladera Ranch fire,” Jennifer wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“He and others were involved.”

Jennifer, who shares five children with ex-husband William Pedranti, did not reveal which of her four sons was involved.

“My ex husband and myself take this very serious,” she continued.

“This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family.”

Jennifer also praised first responders for preventing the situation from becoming much worse.

“We were so thankful there was no property damage and nobody was hurt. The fire and police were absolutely amazing and gave these boys a lesson they will never forget.”

According to Jennifer, her son was not arrested but will still face consequences at home.

“He will be taking a fire safety course to make sure a mistake like this never happens again,” she explained. “There are consequences within our family and we will make sure our son learns from this accident.”

The brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Ladera Ranch, California, eventually burning roughly seven acres.

Firefighters mounted an aggressive response from both the ground and the air, successfully containing the blaze before it could spread to nearby homes.

Officials reported no injuries and no property damage. Authorities also confirmed that no arrests were made, though the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jennifer, who joined The Real Housewives of Orange County as a full-time cast member in Season 17, has largely kept her family life out of the spotlight.

But with Season 20 now underway, the reality star chose to address the incident head-on, acknowledging her son’s involvement while making it clear her family intends to treat the matter as a serious lesson rather than simply moving on.

Southern California was ravaged by wildfires in 2025, and millions of residents who lost their homes are still struggling to rebuild their lives.

So while the actions of Jennifer’s son might be shockingly ignorant, hopefully her fellow SoCal residents can find solace in the fact that she’s taking the situation very seriously.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.