Carrie Anne Fleming Cause of Death: ‘Supernatural’ Actress Was 51

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We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood:

Carrie Anne Fleming — the actress best known for her roles on Supernatural and iZombie — has passed away.

She was just 51 years old.

‘Supernatural’ star Carrie Anne Fleming is dead at 51. (YouTube)

News of Fleming’s death comes courtesy or a statement from her representative:

“She died peacefully with her loved ones by her side,” the rep told People magazine, adding:

“It was a great privilege to have known Carrie. She was a beautiful soul, inspiring, and above all, kind. She will be greatly missed.”

Fleming’s team also confirmed that she passed away of complications from breast cancer.

Though she accumulated dozens of film and television credits over the course of her decades in the in industry, Carrie was likely best known as the wife to Jim Beaver’s character on Supernatural.

Carrie Anne Fleming has passed away after battling breast cancer. (YouTube)

“She was a powerhouse of vitality and goodwill and amazingly good nature, with a rapturous laugh and an utterly adorable personality that didn’t seem to have an off switch,” Beaver said today in a social media post.

Born in 1974 in Digby, Nova Scotia, Fleming landed her first film role in the 1996 comedy classic Happy Gilmore.

In the decades that followed, she became an in-demand star, especially in projects in the horror and sci-fi genres.

In addition to her work on Supernatural, Fleming was a regular on all five seasons of iZombie, which ran on the CW from 2015 to 2019.

She also received positive reviews for her work on horror series like Masters of Horror, The Tooth Fairy, and Bloodsuckers.

Fleming remained active in the Vancouver theater scene until the end of her life, landing roles in productions of Romeo and Juliet, Fame, and Steel Magnolias.

She is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose. Our thoughts go out to Carrie’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.