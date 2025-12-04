Halle Berry Excoriates Gavin Newsom: He Devalues Women! He Should Not Be President!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Halle Berry delivered a scorching speech, blasting California Governor Gavin Newsom.

You love to see it.

The legendary actress cited a key bill that Newsom has vetoes more than once.

She says that a man who devalues half of his constituents in this manner should not be our nation’s next president. It’s true, and she should say it.

Actress Halle Berry speaks onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 on December 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Halle Berry is not mincing words about Gavin Newsom

On Wednesday, December 3, Halle Berry spoke at the New York Times‘ DealBook Summit.

Taking the stage, she laid into California Governor Gavin Newsom for how he has “overlooked” women.

“Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill,” she lamented.

Berry detailed that Newsom vetoed the legislation “not one but two years in a row.”

She is referring to CA AB432, legislation that would, among other things, require insurance to cover treatments for symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Berry did highlight something positive for her fellow Californians.

“But that’s OK,” she emphasized, “because he’s not going to be governor forever.”

There are very reasonable fears that Newsom will seek other offices, making his veto power everyone’s problem. Berry factored that into her comments, also.

“And the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either,” the actress remarked.

Fun fact! Newsom also took the stage to speak at the same event later that day.

Newsom’s office swears that they can explain

Also on Wednesday, Gavin Newsom spokesperson Izzy Gardon chatted with The New York Post about Halle Berry’s righteous condemnation of his policy decisions.

Gardon claimed that the governor “has deep admiration for Ms. Berry’s advocacy and looks forward to working with her and other stakeholders on this critical issue.”

The statement claimed: “He shares her goal of expanding access to menopause care that too many women struggle to get.”

Gardon alleged: “He vetoed the bill because, as written, it would have unintentionally raised health care costs for millions of working women already stretched thin — something he’s determined to avoid.”

The very boilerplate message concluded: “We’re confident that by working together this year, we can expand access to essential menopause treatment while protecting women from higher bills.”

Halle Berry attends The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

We of course cannot attest to how accurate that explanation of Newsom’s vetoes may be.

Some have speculated that the California governor is so fixated on a national run for the presidency that he has begun to govern in a way that he hopes will appeal to the nation as a whole, including the most baffling demographic: swing voters.

Newsom has very infamously abandoned the transgender community in order to appeal to bigots in an eventual national election.

And, as Berry points out, he’s done the same to cisgender women.

Why? Because Newsom appears to be someone who will sell out anyone and anything so long as he can one day become president. What, one wonders, is the point of becoming president if you refuse to help the people who most need it?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

It’s always the right time to call out bad politicians

In light of the current horrors of our world, some might ask why Halle Berry would speak against Gavin Newsom. Isn’t there too much at stake?

Some have chosen to treat him as not only the presumptive nominee in 2028, but as the inevitable nominee to campaign against whatever Donald Trump heir the MAGA cult has rallied behind.

In reality, the primaries for 2028 are years away. Democrats and Independents who vote in Democratic primaries can prevent Newsom from appearing on the ticket. How? By selecting a better candidate.

The 2020 primary saw fearful primary voters picking the safest option — President Joe Biden — to bring the evils of Trump’s first term to an end. Yes, it worked.

But the Biden Administration failed to bring Trump and his enablers to justice — and now, here we are again, only worse this time.

If Newsom runs against someone even worse than he is, sure, you vote for him. But you fight like hell to make sure that it doesn’t come to that. America deserves better than second worst.