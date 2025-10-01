Kim Kardashian Says Someone Tried to Have Her Killed; Kanye West Claims the Allegation Is …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kim Kardashian just made a shocking confession.

And as usual, Kanye West has found a way to involve himself in the drama.

On a new trailer for The Kardashians, Kim claims that a member of her inner circle “put out a hit” on her.

Kim Kardashian films a confessional segment for ‘The Kardashians.’ (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘terrified’ following news of attempted ‘hit’

“I am terrified out of my mind,” Kim tells the camera in a confessional segment, adding:

“I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life.”

Thankfully, it seems that the situation has been resolved with no harm coming to Kim or her loved ones.

“I’m happy it’s over,” she says in the clip.

The drama from that scene — which was likely filmed several months ago — promptly spilled over into the present, as social media users pointed out Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West claims she accused him of putting out a hit.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kanye West claims Kim was accusing him of

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” West wrote on his Instagram page while he was still married to Kim, according to Page Six.

Now, Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce back in 2022, so it’s not clear why Kim would be talking about her hitman suspicions on the most recent season of The Kardashians.

Maybe investigators uncovered new information. Or maybe Kim is talking about a different hit entirely.

We guess we’ll have to tune into the new season of The Kardashians to find out!

Kim Kardashian speaks to the camera in a confessional segment from ‘The Kardashians’ Season 7. (Hulu/YouTube screenshot)

The trailer also teases that Kardashians Season 7 will address the issue of Kim’s stalker.

“Everybody’s kind of on edge,” Kendall Jenner says of the concerns surrounding her sister’s safety.

Kylie Jenner then reveals that she endured a frightening incident, telling her family, “I heard footsteps walking into my room.”

As a reminder that Kim has endured quite a few scary moments over the years, we also see her attending the sentencing hearing of the men who robbed her at gunpoint in Paris.

“I want to be who I want to be,” Kim tells Kris Jenner of her decision to arrive at the courtroom blinged out.

Hopefully, all of these terrifying incidents won’t do anything to dull Kim’s shine.