Amy Duggar Describes ‘True Monster’ Grandfather Almost Killing Mom Deanna …

Amy Duggar King is shedding light on the darkest chapters of her family history.

When people talk about abuse in the Duggar family, it is often about Josh’s crimes or what the Duggar children experienced growing up in a cult.

But, as Amy explains, there have been horrors in her family for generations.

She describes one harrowing attack in which her grandfather nearly killed her mother, Deanna.

In her book, Amy Duggar details generational abuse

Please be warned: this article contains graphic descriptions of brutal domestic violence.

Amy Duggar King’s book, Holy Disruptor: Shattering the Shiny Facade by Getting Louder With the Truth, came out Tuesday, October 14.

She has already opened up about how she learned that her now deceased grandfather was a predator.

Growing up, she could never be alone with him. Her mother and grandmother took great pains to protect her (while for some reason letting her know the man) without explaining why.

Her book also details that her grandfather, Jimmy Lee, was “a complicated man” in other ways, likening him to “Kramer from Seinfeld.”

Amy writes that Jimmy Lee had a “traumatic” childhood of his own, being the “punching bag” of his alcoholic father.

Obviously, many survivors of childhood abuse grow up knowing that they would never repeat these evils upon their own children. Unfortunately, there are some who become the next rung in generational violence.

Amy writes that Jimmy Lee would also rage against his own children, raising Deanna and Jim Bob under “corporal punishment.”

As sometimes happens in abusive households, the evils of this violence continued even into adulthood — such as when Deanna returned home from college.

Amy delved into two incidents, both from when her mother was an adult, when Jimmy Lee’s alleged violence against her was unspeakable. And, in one instance, could have been lethal.

Seriously, read this harrowing description at your own risk

According to Amy Duggar, Deanna saw her father “yelling violently” at her mother. She tried to avoid the situation, but this apparently caught her father’s attention in the worst way.

“With a leather belt in his hand and the most haunting, crazed look in his eyes,” Amy describes in her book, “he grabbed her by the legs, held her down on the bed, and began beating her, every hit harder than the last.”

She writes: “This brutal torture lasted for more than an hour.”

Amy details that this evil act left her mother “black and blue and beaten to a bloody pulp.”

She remarks: “One thing that has always stood out to me when my mom tells this story is that throughout the entire horrifying event … her mother never came to help.”

Another horrific incident took place when Deanna was 21. At the time, she wanted to move in with her then-boyfriend. Jimmy Lee apparently “went ballistic” and attacked her.

“He grabbed her by the throat, carried her from the kitchen to his bed, and jumped on top of her,” she narrates.

“He wrapped his hands around her neck, lay on top of her so she was unable to move, and started strangling her,” Amy describes.

Grimly, she adds: “He almost succeeded in murdering my mother.”

This time, Amy’s grandmother did get help. It was Jim Bob who interceded, saving his sister’s life from thier evil father.

Generational abuse leaves a lasting legacy

According to Amy Duggar, her grandfather’s abuse against her mother ended at that time.

Still, Jimmy Lee remained an unpleasant man — at least at times — “name-calling” his daughter in lieu of physical violence.

Something interesting about abusers is that some of them seem to believe that their pleasant moments should count for something. That’s not how anything works!

Though Amy seems to have seen a different side of her grandfather, she knows what he really was.

Amy summarizes: “Underneath JL’s charming and funny personality was a true monster.”