Deion Sanders Reveals Bladder Cancer Diagnosis (and Possible Romance With Karrueche Tran)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

NFL legend and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders made a surprising revelation during a press conference today.

The 57-year-old explained that he’d been keeping a low profile in recent months because he was battling bladder cancer.

One of the most common cancers in men, bladder cancer has a high survival rate if detected early, but the most effective treatments tend to be painful and invasive.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes speaks with the media during the Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star on July 09, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

But the good news is that Sanders is now in remission and ready to resume full-time coaching duties ahead of the Buffaloes’ 2025 season.

“It’s been a tremendous journey,” Sanders told reporters during a press conference today. “It’s been tough.”

Sanders went on to reveal that he had lost 25 pounds and “can’t pee like I used to pee. But he appeared to be in good spirits despite his ongoing ailments.

“I depend on Depends,” Deion joked at one point, before encouraging men of all ages to get screened for cancer.

Sanders was joined at the press conference by Dr. Janet Kukreja, who confirmed that Coach Prime is officially cancer-free.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“I am pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer,” Dr. Kukreja remarked at one point.

Sanders first revealed he was dealing with health issues during a podcast interview with fellow NFL legend Asante Samuel.

“What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole ‘nother level,” Deion said back in the spring, declining to go into further detail.

The long road back to the sideline

Sanders has dealt with numerous health issues in the past, including surgeries in 2022 and 2023 that resulted in the amputation of two toes.

But he’s had lots of support along the way, and TMZ is reporting that Karrueche Tran was by Deion’s side in the hospital.

Karrueche is a model and actress who is perhaps best known for her tumultuous relationship with Chris Brown, whom she dated from 2011 to 2015.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes speaks with the media during the Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star on July 09, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Deion hasn’t confirmed that he and Karrueche are dating, but many believe that to be the case.

Anyway, despite his recent setbacks, Sanders says he never doubted that he would return to coaching.

“I always knew I was going to coach again,” he told reporters today.

The 2025 football season promises to be an exciting one for the Sanders family.

In addition to Deion’s third season as Buffaloes head coach, son Shedeur Sanders is poised to make his debut at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, Deion’s eldest son, Shiloh Sanders, was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

The Sanders are one of football’s most entertaining families, and we couldn’t be happier to hear that their patriarch is on the mend!