Mick Jagger, 81, Is Engaged to Melanie Hamrick, 37

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, you can’t always get what you want, but if you’re Mick Jagger, you can marry a woman who’s a few years shy of half your age!

Yes, we learned this week that the 81-year-old Rolling Stones frontman is engaged to longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 37.

And if you’re unsure how to feel about that news, rest assured — you’re not the only one with mixed emotions!

English singer Mick Jagger and his wife US choreographer Melanie Hamrick attend the 2023 American Ballet Theatre’s summer season opening night performance of “Like Water For Chocolate” at The Metropolitan Opera House on June 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Mick and Melanie’s secret engagement

While we’re just finding out about the engagement now, Melanie says Mick actually proposed “two or three years ago.”

Seems a little weird that she can’t narrow down the timeframe more than that. But maybe time loses all meaning when you’re engaged to someone who’s 44 years your senior!

Interestingly, Melanie says that despite the fact that Mick popped the question, the two of them might never make it to the altar — and she’s cool with that!

“Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,” Hamrick said in a new interview with Paris Match magazine.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attend The Prelude To The Olympics At Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The couple met back in 2014, when Mick and the Stones were touring in Japan.

While they never confirmed their engagement until this week, Melanie has hinted in the past that Mick put a ring on it.

“I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes,” she told People magazine in 2023.

“But are we, like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other…? In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

The many partners of Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger and his partner US choreographer Melanie Hamrick arrive to attend a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles, west of Paris, on September 20, 2023, on the first day of a British royal state visit to France. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Though he was married only once before, to Bianca Perez-Mora Macias, Mick has been in a number of high-profile relationships with women like Marianne Faithfull, Jerry Hall and L’Wren Scott.

Scott tragically took her own life back in 2014, an incident that reportedly took a profound toll on Jagger.

Faithfull, who also collaborated with the Stones, passed away earlier this year at the age of 78.

Melanie is mother to Mick’s youngest child, an 8-year-old boy named Deveraux.

In addition to Devereaux, Jagger is father to seven other kids, four of whom are older than Melanie!

He’s dad to daughters Jade Jagger, 53, Karis Jagger, 54, Elizabeth Jagger, 41, and Georgia May Jagger, 33, as well as sons James Jagger, 39, Gabriel Jagger, 27, and Lucas Jagger, 25.

Our sincere congrats go out to Mick and Melanie — regardless of whether or not they ever make it down the aisle!