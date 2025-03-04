Jenna Bush Hager Pregnant? She Asks for ‘Drumroll’ Before Announcement

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Jenna Bush Hager pregnant? This isn’t fans asking, but her close friend.

And this loaded question came right on the heels of shutting down speculation about her marriage.

The morning show host actually answered.

But first, she asked for a drumroll ahead of her announcement.

On ‘TODAY With Jenna & Friends,’ Jenna Bush Hager chats on the March 3, 2025 episode. (Image Credit: NBC)

Is Jenna Bush Hager pregnant?

On the Monday, March 3 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Savannah Guthrie admitted that Jenna Bush Hager being pregnant had been on her mind.

Specifically, she had dreamt that Jenna was pregnant with her fourth child.

As if accusing her of being a gestational psychic, Savannah asked Jenna: “Do you have anything to announce?”

In response to the question, Jenna Bush Hager asked for a “drumroll” before she could announce whether she’s pregnant with Baby #4.

However, her actual answer was not as exciting as some of her fans might have hoped.

“No, I have nothing to announce,” Jenna revealed with a laugh. “I’m pretty sure I’ve come to terms that three — even though it’s an imperfect number — is the perfect number for our household.”

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager on ‘TODAY With Jenna & Friends’ on March 3, 2025. (Image Credit: NBC)

Jenna Bush Hager could probably still get pregnant

Savannah Guthrie is a mother of two. She told her friend and colleague that she “would’ve had a third in a heartbeat” had she not been “up against the clock.” She was 44 when she had her second child.

43-year-old Jenna chimed in: “Well, that’s what Henry said last night. I mean, he’s turning 47 in May. I’m still quite young!”

To this, Savannah let out a teasing: “Ish!” 43 is young in many respects, but would be considered a geriatric pregnancy.

On NBC’s ‘Today With Jenna & Friends,’ the titular Jenna Bush Hager speaks. (Image Credit: NBC)

In addition to Savannah Guthrie’s dream, some fans had speculated that perhaps Jenna Bush Hager could be pregnant because she had not been wearing her ring.

Sometimes, swelling of the fingers during pregnancy makes a pregnant individual go without their ring. It happens!

But Jenna is not pregnant. And, as she previously explained, she went without her wedding ring because she had broken her finger.

Before the “Sip or Spill” segment, Jenna Bush Hager and Ciara discussed other topics on ‘Today with Jenna & Friends.’ (Image Credit: NBC)

These little ‘hints’ can go both ways

We would also point to still-quite-recent episodes of TODAY With Jenna & Friends in which Jenna Bush Hager has at least appeared to drink alcohol, which no one who is pregnant should do.

In general, it’s probably wise to avoid asking if someone is pregnant. With rare exceptions (such as medical situations), no matter how someone looks, you don’t need to ask potentially upsetting questions.

And if you’re someone’s friend and want to know if they’re planning another baby … don’t ask on camera if you want a real answer.