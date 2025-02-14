Judge Mathis' Divorce & 'Side Baby' Scandal: Did He Cheat on His Wife?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prepare yourselves for the tale of Judge Greg Mathis, his divorce, and the side baby scandal that’s rocking fans to their core!

In late 2024, Linda Yvette Mathis — who had been married to the television personality for nearly four decades — filed for divorce, prompting many to believe that Judge Mathis cheated on his spouse.

There was no real evidence to support these claims.

But try telling that to folks on social media.

The Divorce News & Scandalous Rumors That Followed

Judge Mathis wife Linda filed for divorce on August 22, citing “irreconcilable differences” at the time and asking the court for spousal support.

A cut and dry request, but given the fandom’s need for answers, the Internet went looking for a reason why the couple were splitting. After all, no one ends a marriage after nearly 40 years without a big problem to blame.

Of course, as with most celebrity couples, speculation arose that someone was unfaithful, namely Judge Mathis.

But not only that, as rumors intensified that he strayed, the story evolved from one of cheating, to one of a secret love child!

Yes, a “side baby” narrative started taking hold. That is to say, people started talking about Judge Matthis having a child born out of an extramarital affair.

But talk is just that — talk. There were no reports that suggested this, no scorned woman stepping forward to confirm the scandal. Yet, the talk was getting louder, so Mathis had to step up.

Judge Mathis Breaks Silence On ‘Side Baby’ Accusations & Divorce

After remaining silent at first about the basis for his split, Judge Mathis eventually spoke to TMZ and made a few things clear in the process:

He and his wife are still living under the same roof. He is determined to win Linda back over and remain married. And, no, he did NOT commit adultery.

“It’s the worst days of my life,” Mathis told this celebrity gossip website at the airport.

He went on to take responsibility for the break-up, stating:

“Maybe I’ll be the example for another man — a cautionary tale. Don’t neglect your wife. That’s what happens, guys.”

Mathis even admitted that he could see why his wife might suspect he had been sneaking around with another woman, although he denied this was actually the case.

“Neglect can create suspicion, certainly,” Mathis told TMZ.

“If you’re gone as much as I am, she has every right to suspect. You go to work, and you go to serve the community around the country.

“Then, you go with your guys to sporting events around the country and you go to other events without your wife. She would have a right to suspect infidelity.”

To be extra clear, however?

“That’s not the reason for this,” he added.

Judge Mathis Kids & Family

Judge Mathis shares daughters Jade, 40, and Camara, 36, as well as sons Greg Jr., 35, and Amir, 34, with Linda.

It sounds like a family worth fighting for – -and according to the TV judge, that’s exactly what he plans to do!

“I committed to staying home more and making my wife more of a priority, but as you see, I haven’t,” Mathis also confessed to TMZ. “I’m still here on the road doing the same thing in terms of going out and to another city.”

Mathis concluded, though, by saying he’s determined to right all romantic wrong, telling TMZ in no uncertain terms during their conversation:

“I’m getting my wife back.”