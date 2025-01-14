Yvette Nicole Brown Blasts Khloe Kardashian, ‘Water-Wasting’ Family Amidst …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Yvette Nicole Brown is taking Khloe Kardashian to task.

While Kim Kardashian’s tone-deaf response to the Los Angeles wildfires isn’t going over well, she’s not the only member of the family who’s in hot water — so to speak.

See, Khloe decided that now was the time to take aim at the LA mayor. A weird time for that, especially from a member of a family that actually endorsed Rick Caruso.

Yvette is pointing out that maybe Khloe is the last person to talk about this specific topic. It’s not even about politics.

How did Khloe Kardashian draw the ire of Yvette Nicole Brown?

On Friday, January 10, Khloe Kardashian put Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass on blast on Instagram, calling her “a joke.”

To Khloe’s credit, she did praise Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

Previously, Crowley had alleged that Bass had sought budget cuts to the LAFD ahead of the fires.

It is entirely possible (even likely) that multiple political and municipal safeguards failed.

While these devastating wildfires are the direct consequence of years of uncontrolled climate change, there are ways to mitigate some fire risks.

We’re sure that there will be finger-pointing for years to come. It seems unlikely that much of that will be productive, but some of it might.

Here is what Yvette Nicole Brown had to say to Khloe Kardashian

Sharing a screenshot of a headline calling the Kardashians among the “worst water wasters,” Yvette’s Instagram post included a caption in her own words.

“This is from 2022 when Los Angeles was in the midst of a drought,” her caption reads.

“Every citizen was asked to conserve for the good of everyone else. Y’know because of fires?” Yvette continued. “This is how some citizens responded to the ask.”

“Is THIS a joke @khloekardashian?” Yvette Nicole Brown then asked.

The article itself alleged that the Kardashians used 330,000 gallons over the county limit (rather than simply in total) during the month of June.

For reference, your average 20-minute shower probably uses about 50 gallons of water. That means that, ignoring the water below the limit, the Kardashian family allegedly used about 6,600 showers worth of water during the month of June 2022 alone.

Is there more to this story?

It’s worth noting that the original LA Times report (remember when that paper was good?) did not actually name Khloe. The article pointed the finger at Kim and Kourtney for allegedly using unfathomable amounts of water.

Additionally, not even the gluttonous waste of water in that report could cause wildfires or rob the city and county of Los Angeles of the ability to combat them. Short of the Resnick family, pointing the finger at individuals or families is probably a mistake.

This is a massive, systemic problem that extends far beyond Los Angeles. Our hearts go out to the millions of people impacted directly and indirectly these wildfires.