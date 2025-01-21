Natalie DiDonato: Former ‘Mob Wives’ Star Reported Missing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Frightening news from the world of reality TV today, as Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato has been reported missing.

According to a new report from TMZ, Didonato’s mother, Denise Fuoco, says she was last heard from seven days ago on a FaceTime call.

The call ended abruptly, and Natalie did not reveal her location. Denise says her daughter “looked distressed” during their brief conversation.

Natalie Didonato was one of the stars of Vh1’s ‘Mob Wives.’ (Vh1)

Subsequent attempts to contact DiDonato have failed. Denise says she promptly called Natalie on both of her cell phones but has not yet heard back.

Natalie’s Whereabouts Are Unknown

Currently, no one even knows what state Natalie might be in.

A missing persons report has been filed in Las Vegas, but her family also spoke with police in Philadelphia.

Natalie Didonato during one of her appearances on ‘Mob Wives.’ (VH1)

Natalie reportedly visited Pennsylvania earlier this month and missed two consecutive flights that would have taken her home to Florida.

Diane says her last update came from a friend of Natalie’s named Ben.

He reportedly informed her that Natalie was in Vegas and needed help getting home.

He is believed to be the last person to speak with Natalie. Ben is also the one who filed the missing person report in Vegas

A Beloved Reality Star

Mob Wives became an overnight hit when it debuted on VH1 back in 2011. The show’s success was thanks in large part to such larger-than-life personalities as Drita D’Avanzo and the late Angela “Big Ang” Raiola.

DiDonato joined the show in a recurring role for its fifth season, but did not return for its sixth and final outing.

These days, Natalie works as a real estate broker. Her Instagram page (where she boasts an impressive 260,000 followers) also claims that she’s a SAG card-holding actress.

Here’s hoping that Natalie finds her way home safe and sound in the very near future.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.