Eva Evans Cause of Death Revealed, So Very Tragic

We have an update on the unexpected passing of Eva Evans.

Back in April, we learned that the popular TikTok star — who also created the Prime Video series Club Rat — had died at the very young age of 29, with her sisters Zoe and Lila Joy confirmed as much.

“Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” the siblings wrote on Instagram.

“After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

May Eva Evans rest in perpetual peace.

We can now announce, meanwhile, that Eva Evans died by suicide.

The New York City medical examiner told TMZ this week that Evans killed herself via hanging in her apartment.

Sources told this same celebrity gossip website that a note was present at the scene, but it’s unknown at the moment just what was written on it.

Noting that she wished Eva were alive because “she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t,” Lila added this spring:

“I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.”

Evans had over 300,000 TikTok followers at the time of her death, largely due to her humorous and informative content about life in the Big Apple as a 20-something woman.

She also created Club Rat, as cited above, a program that followed an influencer who “attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral,” according to its synopsis on Prime.

The five-episode Web series is on the streaming service right this very moment.

“Rest in peace, angel Eva,” The Hills alum Lo Bosworth commented under one of Eva’s Instagram posts. “You were always kind to me when others couldn’t be bothered. Will never forget that kindness.”

Photographer and director Ashley Armitage also shared a heartfelt tribute.

“Eva was smart, hilarious, creative, caring, magnetic, confident,” she said on Instagram. “She moved through the world loving and laughing at everything.”

In the United States, if you are someone you know is in trouble, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to http://SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

May Eva Evans rest in peace.