Ashanti: Expecting First Baby with Nelly!!!

Ashanti and Nelly have a blessed reason to be singing a very happy tune right about now.

The artists are expecting their first-ever baby together!

Speculation over the state of Ashanti’s womb ran rampant over this past weekend after she placed her hands over her stomach in front of party goers at her boyfriend’s annual Black and White Ball.

Now, however, we can confirm that a bun is, indeed, in Ashanti’s talented oven.

Ashanti and Nelly attend the Angel Ball 2012 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 22, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images)

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday.

The child will be Ashanti’s first; while Nelly shares daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine.

The singer and the rapper have a long history.

The stars dated on and off from 2003 to 2013 after meeting during a Grammy Awards press conference.

Then, in April, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen holding hands at a boxing match in Las Vegas.

Ashanti attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

In Septembear, meanwhile, Nelly confirmed the relationship was very much back on via a clip from Philo TV’s “Boss Moves with Rasheeda,” saying of himself and Ashanti:

“Yeah, we cool again.”

The iconic rapper revealed that the rekindled romance “surprised both of us,” adding at the time:

“It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned.”

Ashanti performs with a member of the Las Vegas Aces’ Full-Tilt Dance Crew during halftime of Game One of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs finals between the New York Liberty and the Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Then, in October, the famous couple made itself Instagram official as Nelly celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday.

“One time for the birthday girl,” he captioned a slideshow of pictures showing himself and Ashanti smiling.

“Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!

No word yet on just when Ashanti is due or if she is having a boy or a girl.

We can’t wait to find out, though!

Congratulations to Ashanti and Nelly!