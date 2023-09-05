Meghan Markle: Did She Skip Soccer Game to Avoid Victoria Beckham Amid Worsening Feud?

Meghan Markle enjoys the loyal support of a massive global fan base — but the Duchess of Sussex has quite a few enemies, as well.

Meghan has been feuding with the royal family for years, and some high-profile mutual acquaintances have felt the need to take sides.

The folks with fancy titles have mostly sided with the Windsors, of course, but it was widely assumed that non-royal celebs — especially the ones who spend a lot of time in the US — would join Team Sussex.

Now, however, looks as though one mega-famous civilian star has declared her allegiance to the king of her native country.

Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle are rumored to be feuding. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Yes, it seems that Meghan is currently at odds with former friend Victoria Beckham.

At one point, these two so close that Posh was reportedly in talks to design Meghan’s wedding dress (the duchess eventually went in a different direction).

Prince Harry was reportedly overjoyed that Posh and Meg got along so well, as he’s long enjoyed the friendship of Victoria’s husband, David Beckham.

The Beckhams and the Sussexes are no longer friends. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But somewhere along the line, the alliance between these two power couples went kaput.

Insiders say the trouble began earlier this year when Meghan started to suspect the Beckhams of leaking private information to the press.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

A couple of highly visible snubs were exchanged, and it looked as though the Sussexes and the Beckhams had decided to go their separate ways.

But over the weekend, a surprising development took place.

Harry joined David at BMO Stadium in LA to take in a soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami, the team that Beckham owns.

Co-owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF looks on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The A-listers were not joined by their wives, and much is being made of the ladies’ absence.

The most common theory, of course, is that Meghan and Victoria both steered clear of the event for fear of being forced to make awkward small talk with one another.

One insider alleges that Posh and the duchess have launched a full-scale social war against one another in recent months, with both parties making it clear to their famous friends that they’ll be expected to choose sides.

Meghan Markle meets members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle after viewing flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Meghan has been uncharacteristically quiet in the public domain,” the source recently told the Daily Mail.

“But she has powerful new friends, so don’t expect the silence to last long,” the insider added.

“Any making-up now is so unlikely.”

Of course, there are those who believe that Meghan’s absence had more to do with her feelings about Harry than her animosity toward Victoria.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022. (Getty)

Harry and Meghan have been appearing separately more often than ever in recent months, and there are conflicting theories as to why that might be.

Some say Meghan has decided to distance herself from Harry for professional reasons, as she hopes to establish herself as more than just the wife of a beloved royal.

But others think Harry and Meghan have hit a rough patch in their marriage, and their future as a couple has become uncertain.

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Whatever the case, Harry seemed untroubled as he took in a game with his old friend this week.

That could be a sign that the rumors of trouble in his personal life have been greatly exaggerated.

Or it might be that Harry was just thrilled to get out of the house for a few hours!