Amanda Wilhelm Lost Younger Sister Just Weeks After Husband Died

Viewers watched with discomfort as Amanda met up with Razvan on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

It’s not that people don’t want her to be happy. Fans absolutely feel sorry for her loss and wish her the best.

As it turns out, Amanda losing her husband was only part of the story.

She lost her mom, husband, and sister within a very short span of time.

(TLC)

As we previously reported, Amanda Wilhelm was a teenager when she first got with her husband, Jason Wilhelm.

They were together for twelve years. They spent eight of those years married. Together, they had two children — 6-year-old Aleena and 3-year-old Jr.

Jason passed away on March 19 of 2022 — not even two weeks after finally receiving a diagnosis of Stage 4 ampullary cancer.

(TLC)

Obviously, this was devastating. Amanda lost her husband — the only partner she has ever had.

She became a widow and a single mom. At 31, that’s both tragic and unexpected.

Her children are grieving, she is grieving. Not just her husband, but also the future that they’d imagined together.

(TLC)

No one expects their 45-year-old husband, whom doctors have repeatedly cleared after CT scans and X-rays, to suddenly die.

But unfortunately, Jason’s tragic passing was only part of a series of deaths in Amanda’s life.

In May of 2019, just shy of three years before she lost Jason, Amanda’s mother passed away.

(TLC)

Amanda’s mother was 48 years old when she died, Starcasm reports.

While Amanda would have been in her late 20s at this time, that would have made her a very young mom.

We do not know her mother’s cause of death. It appears that Amanda’s father was deceased. Additionally, Amanda had two sisters and a brother.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 is Amanda’s introductory season. Can this young widow find love again, or is it all too soon? (TLC)

We saw Amanda’s sister, Amber, during the season premiere.

Amber very memorably displayed a level head and offered an analysis of her sister’s behavior.

She loves and supports Amanda. But she also understood her motivations.

(TLC)

Simply put, she believes that Amanda starting a flirtation with Razvan four months after her husband died and then flying out to see him four months later was an attempt to “fill a void.”

(No, that’s not a euphemism)

Amber pointed out that Amanda has been a wife and mother for all of her adult life. She doesn’t know how to be anything else, and isn’t taking the time to figure that out.

(TLC)

Remember when Amber accompanied Amanda to get her pre-Romania spray tan? That’s relevant when it comes to another loss.

Their sister, Ashley, passed away … just one month after Jason. Not even that.

According to Ashley’s obituary, she passed away on April 10 of 2022. That is an unthinkable loss, right on the heels of another.

(TLC)

Why do we mention the pray tan scene? Because Amanda’s torso tattoo was visible during it.

On her side, she has a tattoo of Ashley’s name, just under a tattoo that appears to be from a heartbeat monitor.

Amber has posted loving tributes to “baby sis” Ashley. She and Amanda both attended memorial events for Ashley during the spring of last year.

(TLC)

As with their late parents, we do not know Ashley’s cause of death.

However, it appears that she was in the hospital as much as a week before her passing.

Given her age and some of her legal history, some fans of the show speculate that Ashley’s death could be related to substance abuse. Others speculate suicide. In matters like this, we find it best to avoid speculation altogether. A loss is a loss is a loss.