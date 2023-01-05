Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen: We're "Married Now" After "Surprise Wedding!"

Despite what his ex says about Gina Kirschenheiter’s relationship with Travis Mullen, things seem … good.

The two have a low-key romance that feels almost out of place for a The Real Housewives of Orange County star.

Clearly, they are not the only two who are enjoying their love.

Gina revealed that the two of them are “married now” after a “surprise wedding.” But is it really a marriage if the couple themselves weren’t in on the surprise?

Over the weekend, Gina Kirschenheiter took to Instagram to upload a short video.

In the Reel (Instagram so desperately wants to be TikTok, huh?), we see a video of her, Travis, and a gaggle of kids.

As the caption on the video explains, the children are throwing a “wedding” for the two of them.

“Sooooo….we’re married now,” Gina Kirschenheiter wrote alongside the Reel.

She explained that “the kiddos threw me and @travis.mullen.85 the sweetest little surprise backyard wedding.”

Gina concluded her caption by writing that “It was absolutely perfect.”

Now, given that this was a “surprise wedding” and given that children planned it … we need to state the obvious.

Though Gina did write the words “we’re married now,” context would seem to indicate that this is not literal.

Between the emojis and the legal requirements for an actual wedding, this is not necessarily an official tying of the knot.

It would be entertaining to hear Gina confirm that she and Travis are genuinely married now.

But … it would also be a surprise. Again, there are some pretty specific legal requirements.

Though actual marriage is a matter of two or more adults cementing their relationship in their own minds, most people who are legally permitted to marry don’t consider it to be “official” unless they have a marriage certificate.

Gina Kirschenheiter’s ugly marriage to her ex-husband, Matt, ended during her time on reality TV.

Among other things, she at one point had to call the police after a harrowing incident. Authorities arrested Matt at that time, and Gina decided to make a victim’s impact statement in court.

Watching her move on with Travis Mullen has been, for most RHOC viewers, a breath of fresh air and a relief.

Photo via Instagram

It sounds like the kids are as enthusiastic about their relationship as the two of them are.

For adults, staging a “surprise wedding” for a couple would be nothing short of pushy and might end friendships — even if the couple itself survives.

But when kids do it, they’re not trying to drop hints. They’re just being cute.

Gina has enjoyed both ups and downs in popularity during the course of her reality TV career.

Many find her to be more relatable than some of her castmates have been, for example.

Additionally, she often has good moments, and has served as a voice of reason over some less reasonable castmates.

The Real Housewives of Orange County held its Season 15 Reunion Special, where Gina Kirschenheiter’s face game was on point.

However, the most recent season left some viewers feeling that Gina needed to cool down. She ended up in a lot of conflict.

Obviously, that is part of her job.

We hope that Season 17, which fans expect to begin sometime relatively early this year, will show her in a more likable light.