Harry Styles Swears He Never, EVER Spit on Chris Pine

Harry Styles would like to put an end to SpitGate.

Perhaps we should explain, huh?

Over the Labor Dat weekend, Styles and Chris Pine attended the 2022 Venice Film Festival in promotion of their new film, Don’t Worry Darling.

As Styles took a seat for the screening of this Olivia Wilde-directed film, cameras appeared to catch the singer/actor spitting on his co-star.

Social media users — who have viewed at least one of the videos that purported to depict this incident over 1.4 million times — have since been abuzz with one simple question…

Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the Campari Passion For Film 2022 Award during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

… Did this really happen?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

A rep for Pine has now supplied an alleged answer.

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” said the rep in a statement to Variety.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine.

“There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Oh, well.

That’s not exactly a fun response.

The suppose Styles-Pine spitting scandal is merely the latest fiasco to hit the Don’t Worry Darling press tour, which has been battling speculation for weeks regarding a reported feud between Wilde and leading lady Florence Pugh.

The celebrities did not pose together on the Venice red carpet… nor did they embrace or even look at each other very much after the screening ended (and the Venice audience gave the film a four-minute standing ovation).

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde attends the photocall for “Don’t Worry Darling” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

“Florence is a force,” Wilde told reporters abroad, addding:

“We are so grateful that she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune.

“I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day.

“So I’m very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight.”

British singer and actor Harry Styles (L), British actress Gemma Chan (2ndL),US actor Chris Pine (2ndR) and US director and actress Olivia Wilde pose during a photocall for the film “Don’t Worry darling” presented out of competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Wilde, who has been dating Styles since January 2021, added:

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself.

“I don’t feel the need to contribute.

“I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”