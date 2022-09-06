Harry Styles Swears He Never, EVER Spit on Chris Pine

Harry Styles would like to put an end to SpitGate.
Perhaps we should explain, huh?
Over the Labor Dat weekend, Styles and Chris Pine attended the 2022 Venice Film Festival in promotion of their new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
As Styles took a seat for the screening of this Olivia Wilde-directed film, cameras appeared to catch the singer/actor spitting on his co-star.
Social media users — who have viewed at least one of the videos that purported to depict this incident over 1.4 million times — have since been abuzz with one simple question…
… Did this really happen?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?
A rep for Pine has now supplied an alleged answer.
“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” said the rep in a statement to Variety.
“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine.
“There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”
Oh, well.
That’s not exactly a fun response.
The suppose Styles-Pine spitting scandal is merely the latest fiasco to hit the Don’t Worry Darling press tour, which has been battling speculation for weeks regarding a reported feud between Wilde and leading lady Florence Pugh.
The celebrities did not pose together on the Venice red carpet… nor did they embrace or even look at each other very much after the screening ended (and the Venice audience gave the film a four-minute standing ovation).
“Florence is a force,” Wilde told reporters abroad, addding:
“We are so grateful that she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune.
“I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day.
“So I’m very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight.”
Wilde, who has been dating Styles since January 2021, added:
“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself.
“I don’t feel the need to contribute.
“I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”