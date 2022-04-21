Anna Duggar: Pregnant With Josh's Eighth Child?!

When Anna Duggar gave birth to her seventh child back in October of 2021, her joy was no doubt tinged with sadness.

Her husband, Josh Duggar, was facing 20 years in prison on child pornography charges, and the trial was not offering many reasons for the Duggars to be hopeful.

Sure enough, less than two months after the birth of daughter Madyson Lily, Josh was convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography.

He was cuffed and hauled off to jail moments after the verdict was announced -- but is it possible that in the weeks before Josh was imprisoned he managed to impregnate Anna one last time?

That's the theory that's making the rounds on the more Duggar-obsessed corners of social media this week.

Anna doesn't make many public appearances these days, but she was photographed at the vow renewal ceremony of some close friends over the weekend.

And on the always-amusing r/DuggarSnark subreddit, several commenters pointed out that she looks as though she might be expecting.

"Anna looks preggers. The way her dress goes up, and the bulge. Her face looks super skinny, so don't think it's a stress eating bulge," one redditor wrote.

"Anna looks like she’s either pregnant, or she wants people to think she’s pregnant?" another commented.

A third suggested that Anna isn't the only Duggar woman who looks like she might be sporting a bump these days:

"Abbie looks pregnant, Anna looks like she wants everyone to think she is," this person wrote.

Abbie is the wife of John David Duggar, and she's been the subject of pregnancy rumors for several months now.

The photo has also fueled speculation that Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with her third child.

"The way those bouquets are being held makes me think there’s a couple of pregnancies they’re trying to hide. Abbie definitely is, you can see her belly button, the way the dress falls, you can see she is," one Reddit user wrote.

"Joy looks like she could be, but her dress looks to be the same as Abbie’s, and it looks less likely."

Some have gone so far as to suggest that the Duggars are in the midst of a secret baby boom, and that we could see as many as seven little Duggars enter the world before the year is out.

Of course, that estimate predates the Anna speculation, so we guess the number should be bumped (no pun intended) up to eight now.

Obviously, if Anna is really expecting, then she'll probably hold off on making an announcement for as long as she can.

After all, the news that she got pregnant by a man who was on trial for child pornography is sure to attract quite a bit of criticism.

And Anna might want to postpone that controversy for as long as possible.

Speaking of postponement, Josh's sentencing hearing has been pushed back to allow his legal team more time to prepare.

The 34-year-old was originally supposed to learn his fate on April 5, but the hearing has been rescheduled for May 25.

Obviously, the most important aspect of the sentencing is the amount of time that Josh will serve behind bars.

He faces up to 20 years, but since this is his first conviction, he probably won't serve quite that much time.

Also of great importance to Josh and his family is the matter of where he'll serve his sentence.

Since this Josh was convicted in federal court, he could technically be sent to any federal prison in the United States.

But because of his family situation, the judge and the Bureau of Prisons will likely take mercy and keep Josh close to home.

After all, he's a father of seven -- with a possible eighth on the way.