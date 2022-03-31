Jill Duggar: Look, Dad! My Baby Bump is Popping Out of My Jeans!

Jill Duggar just provided her fans with a pregnancy update.

While seemingly trolling her parents at the same time.

Very impressive, indeed.

As you can see below, the expecting mother of two shared a new photo on Instagram yesterday, giving followers a brand new look at her growing belly:

The Counting On alum posed in a fitting room mirror for the snapshot, pointing to her baby bump and wearing unzipped pants.

Yes, Jim Bob and Michelle. PANTS.

“Got out in the rain today with a couple of my favorite people to get some maternity jeans and thankfully found a pair!" Duggar penned as a caption.

"I was to that point … when you’ve waited just a little too late in the pregnancy and the button hole/rubber-band & belly-band trick just isn’t cutting it anymore! Anyone else feel me?”

We're guessing millions of women around the world can feel her.

And we're guessing Jill's mom and dad can feel a whole lot of rage while looking at their daughter flaunting their rules in such a brazen manner.

Not that Jill has followed these rules for a very, very long time.

After admitting that she's estranged from her infamous relatives a couple years ago, Jill has confessed to drinking and to using birth control.

At another point, she said in an interview that her parents pressured her and her sisters to get pregnant.

"Growing up, it was ingrained in me that if you don't have as many kids as you're able to, that there's something wrong with that," Jill told People Magazine in May 2021.

She went on to say there had been a "shift" in her thinking, however.

It was a shift "where I felt like it wasn't wrong if you decide as a couple that it's best for you to wait."

And now that she and husband Derick Dillard have waited a bit between sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4?

"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby," the couple wrote on February 27, referring to thei tragic loss last year.

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!

"We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

Just about a month later, Duggar confirmed that a third boy is on the way.

"We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July!" they said at the time, adding:

"Your continued prayers are much appreciated."

As for the whole pants nonsense?

In her book, The Hope We Hold, Jill actually addressed this topc.

In yet another sign of rebellion (and common sense) she wrote that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

And you know what? That's true! You can go ahead and look it up yourself.