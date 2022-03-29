Carlin Bates Welcomes Baby #2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

A Bringing Up Bates star now has another Bates to bring up.

On Sunday, Carlin Bates and her husband, Evan Stewart, welcomed their second child into the world, revealing on Instagram that they're now the proud and excited parents of a son.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Boy!" wrote Carlin, post-delivery.

"Thank you all for the many messages and prayers you sent our way! We are in heaven…"

The couple, who confirmed Carlin was expecting again in August, is already parents to daughter Layla Rae, who was born in January 2020.

Bates, meanwhile, also posted separate snapshots of her and Stewart holding their baby boy.

"So so surreal to finally be holding this sweet angel in my arms," she wrote as a caption to these images.

Alongside her husband's beautiful photo, she added "I think they are already best buds," prior to referring to Stewart as her "biggest cheerleader" during labor.

As you can see above, the stars elsewhere introduced their family's new addition to Carlin's famous parents, Gil and Kelly Jo Bates.

"Our little man got to meet grandpa and grandma tonight!" the mother of two wrote on her Instagram Story alongside this family photo.

Kelly Jo, for her part, uploaded a picture of herself holding her grandson, writing:

"Can life get any sweeter? I'm reminded of the hymn 'Because He lives' that starts with a verse describing 'how sweet it is to hold a new born baby…' And look at those tiny feet and that little hand!"

Carlin initially shared her pregnancy news in August, posting photos of her family shopping together for their impending child.

"What life looks like getting ready for baby #2 #stewcrew," the reality star opened the post last summer, adding at the time:

"Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness, and midnight snacks begin!"

She continued:

"Every single part of the baby journey is worth it, and being parents is the best part of our story! Layla bug is the absolute joy of our lives and we can't wait to see her become a big sister.

"Our new addition to the crew is honestly more exciting than we can truly express in words.

"Thank you all for your love, support, encouragement, and prayers. You are such a special part of our lives!! Hugs! - The Stew Crew"

Carlin and Stewart married during a May ceremony in Tennessee, after getting engaged in September 2018.

We send them our best wishes and would also like to add:

Their newborn is perfect!