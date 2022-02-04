Mary Cosby: Out of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City!

Mary Cosby is outta there.

Following a number of controversies on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 -- including making some abhorrent comments and then skipping out on the show's reunion -- this cast member will reportedly NOT return for Season 3 of the franchise.

Page Six broke the not-exactly-shocking news.

“Mary will not be back,” a source told this outlet.

“She did not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies.”

Neither Bravo nor Cosby has responded to this report, but the latter did just share an Instagram post that reads as follows:

Silence is Enough! To The Leaders of the world..’My Followers” & New Ones”! I Love you! Thank you for your Love & Support.

To those that have been attention to Cosby and/or this past season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary's departure has been expected for awhile.

The so-called spiritual leader spent nearly every episode clashing with one colleague or another... while making some wildly inappropriate remarks on two occasions.

At one point, Cosby compared co-star Jen Shah -- someone who has been charged with leading a nationwide telemarketing scheme -- to a “Mexican thug."

At another point, she said Asian American castmate Jennie Nguyen has “slanted eyes."

"I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC," said Cosby after slamming Shah in the above manner, adding:

"I used poor judgment in my choice of words.

"Please accept my apologies. I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand. I've lived it daily my entire life.

"It is important to me that you hear this apology directly from me. My comment was reckless. Unintentional. am truly sorry!"

Cosby has also also hit with allegations that she ran her family’s Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City like a “cult,” which she has denied on multiple occasions.

It didn't help her standing with the network, meanwhile, when Mary chose not to attend the recent reunion taping.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Cosby Tweeted as a defense of this decision.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, meanwhile, will look very different next season.

Cosby is now out of the picture, and Jennie Nguyen was fired last week.

Executives gave this star the heave-ho after Facebook posts she wrote and shared from 2020 resurfaced, all of which showed EXTREME racial insensivity and ignorance in the wake of the George Floyd murder in Minnesota.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," said the network in a statement.

We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her social media posts were brought to our attention.

"Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful cast decisions."

Following her the scandal, Jennie was quick to share a quasi apology to her fans on social media.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," she began.

"At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.

"It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own.

"I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."