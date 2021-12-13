Mary Cosby Apologizes For Appalling Racist Comment About Mexicans

Though Jen Shah's legal woes have been front and center, she's not the only disastrous and possibly evil Real Housewife in Utah.

Mary Cosby has been accused of being a cult leader, and not the fun kind.

On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she also said something abhorrent and racist.

Now, she has finally offered an apology.

Ahead of Sunday night's new episode of RHOSLC, Mary Cosby took to Instagram.

"I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC," she began.

Mary acknowledged: "I used poor judgment in my choice of words."

"Please accept my apologies," Mary implored her fans and followers.

"I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture," she emphasized.

"I am African American," Mary noted, "and I know racism first hand."

"I've lived it daily my entire life," Mary wrote.

"It is important to me that you hear this apology directly from me," she acknowledged.

"My comment was reckless. Unintentional," Mary concluded. "I am truly sorry!"

In case you missed it ... well, count yourself lucky, because it was pretty vile.

The context was that, on the December 5 episode of the show, Mary was hurt by some comparisons.

Even as Jen Shah's entire life has been circling the drain, Mary's name came up, and it was not in a positive context.

When Housewives talk about Jen's situation, the accusations against Mary very naturally come up.

Is she the toxic leader of an abusive cult through her family's church empire? That's what people have been asking.

It's hard to discuss one woman's active scandal without wondering if the other will be next.

A tearful Mary Cosby opened up to castmate Lisa Barlow about it.

"It's not fair to put me with someone so ... like, when I think about Jen, I see a heartless ... I see a thug," Mary confessed.

"Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs," she added. "To pit me with that?!"

Sadly, Mary was not referring to countless esteemed pharmacists and scientists in Mexico helping to provide people with life-saving healthcare.

Instead, it sounds like she picked the worst possible way to describe a criminal cartel that deals in illegal drugs.

If you can't remember the word "cartel," don't default to "those Mexican people." It's just bad.

Viewers were horrified and took to social media to express as much.

"Mary's derogatory comments on last night's #RHOSLC are indefensible," one tweeted at the time.

"Not Mary saying when she thinks of Jen she thinks of a thug like those mexican ppl?!" declared another.

"As much as I enjoyed last night's iconic ep. of #RHOSLC," a fan account, Queens of Bravo, tweeted.

The post continued: "My enjoyment was put on pause as soon as Mary compared Jen to a 'thug, those Mexican people that make all those drugs' and by fat shaming Heather."

The tweet concluded: "It was massively disappointing."

Mary was not the only one in the hot seat over Mary's inexcusable and bigoted words.

"Can you ask Lisa why she didn't call out Mary for her bigoted comment," one fan tweeted. "That should have been addressed then and there."

Lisa replied, however, writing: "I do. Keep watching."